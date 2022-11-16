Jadeja Retained, Pollard Turns Batting Coach: 5 Key Talking Points From IPL 2023 Retention

The deadline for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Retention ended on Tuesday, as the 10 participating teams released their list of player retentions. Many top players like Kane Williamson, Dwyane Bravo, and others were released by their respective teams, whereas, star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja’s retention became one of the major highlights of the day. While the IPL 2023 mini-auction takes place next month, here’s a look at the five biggest talking points about IPL 2023 Retention.

Ravindra Jadeja gets retained by four-time IPL winners CSK

After being elevated to the leadership role in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Ravindra Jadeja relinquished captaincy midway through the season. This led to reports claiming a possible rift between the player and the team management. However, CSK squashed all rumors by retaining the star-allrounder ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Kieron Pollard turns MI batting coach after retirement from IPL

Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the IPL on Tuesday morning, hours before the IPL 2023 retention deadline ended. “If I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either," Pollard said in his statement announcing his decision. Mumbai Indians later announced that the Caribbean legend will continue to be a part of the franchise as a batting coach and will continue to play for the MI Emirates in the ILT20.

Punjab Kings let go of Mayank Agarwal

Following a dismal 2022 season, Punjab Kings decided to release their skipper Mayank Agarwal ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Agarwal was one of the nine players released by the franchise, which also included Odean Smith. Earlier on November 2, the franchise had announced veteran India batter, Shikhar Dhawan, as their skipper for the upcoming season.

Chennai Super Kings end association with Dwayne Bravo

While MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Deepak Chahar were some of the biggest names to be retained by CSK, the franchise decided to break their long-running association with star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Bravo played a total of 116 games for CSK over the years and returned with 140 wickets and 1004 runs to his name. It is pertinent to mention that Bravo is 39-year-old and will be one of the oldest players in the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Kane Williamson - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fallout

Sunrisers Hyderabad released their skipper Kane Williamson ahead of the IPL 2023 season. Williamson was named as the full-time skipper of the franchise ahead of the 2022 season, following a fallout with David Warner. However, the team finished 8th in the points table last season and is one of the 12 players to be released by the 2016 IPL champions.