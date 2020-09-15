JAM Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

Jamshedpur Jugglers will take on Dumka Daredevils in the second match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Tuesday, September 15. The JAM vs DUM live match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. The JAM vs DUM live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our JAM vs DUM match prediction, JAM vs DUM Dream11 team and the probable JAM vs DUM playing 11. The Jharkhand T20 League live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Jharkhand Premier League 2020: JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction and match preview

Teams representing Jamshedpur and Dumka will battle it out on the opening day of the Jamshedpur Premier League T20. The team is set to play the second match of the day as the league organised by JSCA and sports management firm TCM begins from today. Six different teams are set to take part in the Jharkhand based T-20 contest. Both the teams will strive to start their campaign on a winning note.

JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction: Squad for the JAM vs DUM playing 11

JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction: JAM vs DUM Dream11 team: JAM squad

Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.

JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction: JAM vs DUM Dream11 team: DUM squad

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction: JAM vs DUM top picks

A Kumar

A Kumar (Sr)

A Sinha

S Shekhar

JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction: JAM vs DUM Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: B. Anand

Batsmen: A. Sinha, A. Hooda, I. Ahmed Khan, S.Shekhar

All-rounders: A. Kumar (Captain), A. Kumar (Sr) (Vice-captain), A. Surwar

Bowlers: A. Sharma, G. Mishra, J. Singh

JAM vs DUM match prediction

As per our JAM vs DUM match prediction, JAM will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction, JAM vs DUM top picks and JAM vs DUM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JAM vs DUM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

