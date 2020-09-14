Vitality T20 Blast YOR Vs LAN Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Pitch Report

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Yorkshire will battle it out with Lancashire in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. YOR vs LAN live streaming is slated to begin at 11 pm IST on Monday, September 14. Here are all the details about how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and where to catch YOR vs LAN live scores.
After losing their respective previous matches, both Lancashire and Yorkshire will be looking to pick up the full points on offer. Yorkshire will be looking to bounce back in the match after a heartbreaking 3-wicket loss to Leicestershire in their previous match, while Lancashire lost their previous contest against Nottinghamshire by 6 wickets.
The telecast of the English T20 Blast live in India will not be available to fans but Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of both teams as well as their YouTube channels. Coming to the YOR vs LAN live scores, fans can get complete details on the websites of the respective teams and on the England and Wales Cricket Board website. Fans can also enjoy the match updates via the social media pages of both teams and the Vitality Blast.
The skies are expected to be clear and with no interruption from rain. The pitch at the Headingley ground will be favourable for batsmen to bat on along with the lightning-quick outfield and short boundaries. The team winning the toss, therefore, is likely to bat first.
Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey(c), Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall(w), Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Ben Coad, Josh Poysden, Jack Shutt, Tom Loten, George Hill, Mathew Pillans
Alex Davies(w), Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas(c), Josh Bohannon, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Liam Hurt, Stephen Parry, Rob Jones, George Lavelle
