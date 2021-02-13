WIS Vs TRI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup Match Preview

Windward Volcanoes (WIS) and T&T Red Force (TRI) will collide in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Saturday, February 13 at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our WIS vs TRI Dream11 prediction, probable WIS vs TRI playing 11 and WIS vs TRI Dream11 team.

WIS vs TRI Dream11 prediction: WIS vs TRI Dream11 preview

T&T Red Force are currently at the second spot of the Super50 Cup standings as they won their opening game against the Jamaica Scorpions. The Windward Volcanoes also won their opening game against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and are at the third spot on the leaderboard. Both the teams boast of an impressive line-up and would enter the game high on confidence.

WIS vs TRI live: WIS vs TRI Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM local time, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

WIS vs TRI Dream11 prediction: WIS vs TRI Dream11 team, squad list

WIS vs TRI Dream11 prediction: Windward Volcanoes squad

Kimani Melius, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Emmanuel Stewart, Desron Maloney, Larry Edwards, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Kevin Stoute, Sunil Ambris, Preston McSween, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Kenneth Dember

WIS vs TRI Dream11 prediction: T&T Red Force squad

Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Lend-l Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

WIS vs TRI Dream11 prediction: WIS vs TRI Dream11 team, top picks

Windward Volcanoes: Roland Cato, Sunil Ambris, Larry Edwards

T&T Red Force: Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Anderson Phillip

WIS vs TRI Dream11 prediction: WIS vs TRI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Darren Bravo (c), Evin Lewis, Lend-l Simmons, Roland Cato

All-Rounders: Kieron Pollard (vc), Sunil Ambris, Kevin Stoute

Bowlers: Larry Edwards, Preston McSween, Anderson Phillip

WIS vs TRI live: WIS vs TRI match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that T&T Red Force will come out on top in this contest.

A delightful century earns Evin Lewis the CG Insurance Man of the Match award. pic.twitter.com/vnVSWi78s1 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 11, 2021

Note: The WIS vs TRI match prediction and WIS vs TRI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WIS vs TRI Dream11 team and WIS vs TRI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

