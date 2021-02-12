LEE Vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Match Preview

Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LEE) and Guyana Jaguars (GUY) will collide in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Friday, February 12 at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our LEE vs GUY Dream11 prediction, probable LEE vs GUY playing 11 and LEE vs GUY Dream11 team.

LEE vs GUY Dream11 prediction: LEE vs GUY Dream11 preview

After losing their opening match against Windward Volcanoes, Leeward Islands Hurricanes bounced back by defeating Barbados Pride in their second outing, moving to the fourth spot of the standings in the process. The Guyana Jaguars, on the other hand, are ruling the table as they battered Barbados Pride in their opening match.

LEE vs GUY live: LEE vs GUY Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM local time, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

LEE vs GUY Dream11 prediction: LEE vs GUY Dream11 team, squad list

LEE vs GUY Dream11 prediction: Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad

Kieran Powell, Montcin Hodge, Devon Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Amir Jangoo, Terrence Warde, Sheeno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Ashmead Nedd, Jeremiah Louis, Keacy Carty, Colin Archibald, Hayden Walsh, Ross Powell, Nino Henry

LEE vs GUY Dream11 prediction: Guyana Jaguars squad

Kevin Sinclair, Leon Johnson, Assad Fudadin, Chris Barnwell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd

LEE vs GUY Dream11 prediction: LEE vs GUY Dream11 team, top picks

Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Nitish Kumar, Keacy Carty, Hayden Walsh

Guyana Jaguars: Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd

LEE vs GUY Dream11 prediction: LEE vs GUY Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Devon Thomas (VC)

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer (C), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Nitish Kumar, Ross Powell

All-Rounders: Keacy Carty, Terrence Warde, Gudakesh Motie

Bowlers: Hayden Walsh, Quinton Boatswain, Romario Shepherd

LEE vs GUY live: LEE vs GUY match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Leeward Islands Hurricanes will come out on top in this contest.

Keacy Carty of the Hurricanes wins our CG Insurance Man of the Match for a match winning century!👏🏾#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/fFPYOYOME8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 11, 2021

Note: The LEE vs GUY match prediction and LEE vs GUY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LEE vs GUY Dream11 team and LEE vs GUY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

