JAM Vs TRI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup Match Preview

Jamaica Scorpions (JAM) and T&T Red Force (TRI) will collide in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Thursday, February 11 at 9:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our JAM vs TRI Dream11 prediction, probable JAM vs TRI playing 11 and JAM vs TRI Dream11 team.
Both, the Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force will play their first match of the tournament of Thursday, which has the potential to be a cracker. JAM would enter the game with Rovman Powell being their best batsmen and Sheldon Cottrell leading the bowling attack. TRI, on the other hand, will rely on Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Akeal Hosein, who are currently in good form.
Andre McCarthy, Aldane Thomas, Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Romaine Morrison, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Javelle Glen
Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the T&T Red Force will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The JAM vs TRI match prediction and JAM vs TRI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JAM vs TRI Dream11 team and JAM vs TRI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
