James Anderson's All 9 Test Dismissals Of Sachin Tendulkar; Watch Video

England pacer James Anderson entered a highly exclusive ‘600 wickets club’, an elite group of bowlers comprising of only three members other than him. During the recently concluded series-deciding third Test against Pakistan, the 38-year-old stretched his Test wickets tally from 593 to 600. Widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, the warhorse paceman posed a formidable challenge up against former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar during his playing days.

To commemorate the occasion of James Anderson's 600 Test wickets, here is a look at how he fared against one of the greatest batsmen of all time whenever the two were pitted against each other.

James Anderson vs Sachin Tendulkar in Tests

James Anderson dismissed Sachin Tendulkar a total of nine times in 14 Tests - four times in India and on five occasions in swinging English conditions. This is the most the ‘Master Blaster’ has fallen to any single bowler in the longest format of the game. James Anderson’s run of success against the leading run-scorer in the world began with the 2006 Mumbai Test and ended during England’s away series win over India in 2012. Here is a look at archival footage of all nine times Sachin Tendulkar was sent back to the pavilion courtesy of Anderson’s prowess with the ball.

Interestingly, James Anderson has also enjoyed considerable success against Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is widely tipped as the ‘next Sachin Tendulkar’ of Indian cricket. Since India’s 2014 tour of England, the right-handed batsman has fallen prey to the pacer five times. Apart from Virat Kohli, other notable former cricketers who James Anderson troubled on several occasions are Kumar Sangakkara and Jacques Kallis; both dismissed seven times each.

James Anderson Test wickets tally: Updated numbers after ‘James Anderson 600’ moment

The staggering James Anderson Test wickets tally now comprises of an exact 600 victims. He made his international debut back in 2002 and played his first Test match a year later against Zimbabwe. Apart from a highly-exclusive James Anderson Test wickets inventory, the veteran campaigner and an Ashes legend has also taken an additional 287 scalps in limited-overs matches (269 in ODIs and 18 in T20Is).

James Anderson 600 wickets: Azhar Ali becomes victim number 600, watch video

Image credits: ECB Youtube