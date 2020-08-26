James Anderson Goes Above Jasprit Bumrah In ICC Test Rankings, Makes Top 10 Return

England fast bowler James Anderson has broken into the top 10 ICC rankings for bowlers in Tests. His impressive outing against Pakistan in the recently-concluded Test series saw him jump him six places to the No.8 spot in the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. He jumped above Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who has now dropped to No.9.

James Anderson 600 wickets feat results in return to Top 10 in rankings

James Anderson took a 7-wicket match haul against Pakistan in a series-deciding third Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton between August 21 and 25. His match figures of 7-101 extended his Test wickets tally from 593 to 600, thus making Anderson the first-ever pacer and fourth bowler overall to reach the landmark figure. In terms of overall wickets taken in the purest format of the game, the right-arm English paceman is just behind the legendary spin trio of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709) and Anil Kumble (619).

James Anderson leaps above Jasprit Bumrah in ICC Test bowler’s rankings, see top 10 list

James Anderson Test wickets tally: Updated numbers after ‘James Anderson 600’ moment

The staggering James Anderson Test wickets tally now comprises of an exact 600 victims. He made his international debut back in 2002 and played his first Test match a year later against Zimbabwe. Apart from a highly exclusive James Anderson Test wickets inventory, the veteran campaigner and an Ashes legend has also taken an additional 287 scalps in limited-overs matches (269 in ODIs and 18 in T20Is).

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai Indians

While Jasprit Bumrah dropped a rung below James Anderson, the Indian speedster will get his chance to topple the Englishman when India tours Australia later this year for a four-match Test series. For now, the cricketer is slated to represent the Mumbai Indians franchise in their title defence campaign in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence from September 19 onwards and will be played till November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

