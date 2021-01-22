Under-fire RCB Gets Support From Returning Harshal Patel Ahead Of IPL 2021

The immense popularity of the Indian Premier League can be credited to the fact that it provides a prominent platform for aspiring Indian cricketers to rub shoulders with stalwarts of international cricket. Moreover, the ever-changing dynamics of the auctions and the transfers give cricket enthusiasts a new dimension to ponder upon. The franchises have already commenced their preparations ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 auction, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have also acquired the services of a proven Indian all-rounder ahead of the 14th edition.

RCB rope in Harshal Patel in an attempt to change their fortunes

30-year-old Harshal Patel has toiled hard in the domestic circuit and his exploits have also made him a viable prospect for various franchises in the Indian Premier League. The player was also a part of the U-19 India team for the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2010. The all-rounder is a proven name in domestic cricket and has been a part of the Gujarat and Haryana teams over the years. Patel has also captained the Haryana side in the past and has performed exceptionally well for them.

The talented cricketer was rewarded with his maiden IPL contract back in 2012 by the RCB franchise, and he remained a part of their squad till the 2017 season. He was subsequently picked up by the Delhi Capitals in the auctions and played three seasons for them. After an impressive stint with Delhi, the player has been traded to the Virat Kohli-led RCB team once again,

Harshal Patel, who primarily played as a bowler for Bangalore, emerged as a great batting prospect as well for the Delhi side. He could very well prove to be the dark horse for the RCB team in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. The all-rounder took to his social media account to confirm the news of his trade.

RCB list of released players 2021

The franchise has taken a bold move in releasing as many as 10 players ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Despite having a star-studded line-up every year, the Virat Kohli-led side do not have a championship to boast of. The think-tank has hinted at a major revamp ahead of the upcoming season as they have let go of several notable names. Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel (retired), Dale Steyn (unavailable), Isuru Udana, and Umesh Yadav are the players who have been released by the franchise.

Bold Diaries: Mike Hesson explains RCB’s Retention Strategy



Our Director of Cricket Operations, @CoachHesson gives us an insight into the thinking behind the retention and release of players. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/GbcY5oCyiW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

