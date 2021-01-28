James Taylor Claims 'Not Too Decent' Kevin Pietersen ABUSED Him On Test Debut

Former England captain, Kevin Pietersen emerged as a prolific run-scorer for the team across formats. However, the star player's career ultimately proved to be one marred with controversy. The batsman was often under the radar for his antics. Pietersen's ex-teammate James Taylor recently shed light on the 40-year-old's on-field behaviour and even accused him of abusing him during his debut Test match.

James Taylor accuses Kevin Pietersen of abusing him

James Taylor, who made his Test debut for the England team in 2012 against South Africa, has lambasted Kevin Pietersen for not treating him well during his playing days. Speaking about his ordeal on the Giving The Game Away podcast, Taylor made it clear that he has no respect for Pietersen. Taylor, who is 5 feet 6 inches, was often ridiculed by many for his small stature and has also claimed that Pietersen also did not appreciate his place in the squad as he wanted other players instead of him.

According to Taylor, the ex-England captain had abused him and had also said unpleasant things about the youngster before his debut. The 31-year-old stated that it did not matter to him much back then as he had lost all the respect for Pietersen. He also opined that if he would have been subject to such behaviour at the hands of Alastair Cook or Andrew Strauss, he would have been devastated.

Interestingly, Kevin Pietersen and James Taylor stitched a crucial partnership for the England team during the Test match. While the debutant impressed with a gutsy 34, Pietersen batted with a significant flair for his 149. The two batters put together a vital 147-run stand during the contest. James Taylor clarified that he is a fan of Pietersen's batting, but he has a contrasting take when it comes to the individual's personality.

A look at Kevin Pietersen career stats

The Kevin Pietersen career stats make up for a staggering read. The flamboyant cricketer had successfully established himself as a mainstay in England's line-up before his career was cut short because of controversies. Having played 104 Test matches, the batter has amassed 8,181 runs in the longer format at an impressive average of 47.3. In 136 ODIs, the dynamic batsman has 4,440 runs to his name. When it comes to the shortest format of the game, Kevin Pietersen has scored 1,176 runs in T20Is, and 1,001 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from England's national team, he has also captained in the IPL.

