Japan Premier League NKL Vs KC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

North Kanto Lions (NKL) will take on Kansai Chargers (KC) in the third match of the ongoing Japan Premier League 2020 tournament. The NKL vs KC live match will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground 1 and is scheduled to commence at 7 AM IST on Saturday, July 25. Here, we take a look at NKL vs KC live streaming details, Japan Premier League live scores and pitch and weather report for the upcoming match.

PREVIEW! 🏏🏏

JPLの時期が来ました！昨年までとは異なるJPL、その全貌がプレビューで明らかに！https://t.co/0LFJ88XDag



The Japan Premier League is back this week in a new format! Read all about it in our special preview! pic.twitter.com/JgYzizb7Bg — Japan Cricket Assoc. (@CricketJapan) July 22, 2020

Japan Premier League live scores: NKL vs KC live streaming and preview

The Japan Premier League 2020 marks the return of the game to Japan amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A total of five teams are participating in the tournament that will run from July 23 to July 25. All matches will be played across two venues - Sano International Cricket Ground 1 and Sano International Cricket Ground 2.

Japan Premier League live scores and NKL vs KC live streaming: Squad updates

Japan Premier League and NKL vs KC live streaming: NKL squad

Hanif Khan (C), Ashiq Hussain, Talha Tanveer, Ali Raza, Anil Kumar, Ankit Thakur, Pranjal Thapliyal, Sachin Thakur, Bharat Chugh, Musashi Yamamoto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Reiji Suto, Prabath Dhanushka, Ishara Hasantha, Sameera Pathum, Khan Salman, Ameya Keshkamat, Khawaja Salman.

Japan Premier League and NKL vs KC live streaming: KC squad

Chanaka Dushmantha, Subhan Arshad, Ikuya Nishioka, Sota Wada, Mahmood Ur Rahman, Syed Farooq Ali, Remesh Palakkad, Umair Zulfiqar, Makoto Taniyama, Akira Kuribayasi, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Ryuichi Ashida, Basit Abbasi, Daichi Motoyama, Yuji Yamamoto, Kohei Wakita, Harambage Sukita, Shahen Silva.

Japan Premier League live scores and NKL vs KC live streaming details

The telecast of Japan Premier League live in India will not be made available through television for viewers. However, fans can still enjoy the NKL vs KC live streaming of the Japan Premier League match by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Additionally, fans can also get updates and Japan Premier League live scores through the official social media pages of Japan Cricket Association. Japan Premier League live in India will also be made available through their official YouTube channel.

NKL vs KC live streaming: Weather report

With the prediction of sunny skies and possible thunderstorms, there are slight chances of rain during the match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 26°Celsius.

NKL vs KC live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Sano International Cricket Ground 1 is neutral and is expected to favour pacers throughout the course of the contest. Judging by the results from the recent matches played at the venue, 122 will be considered a par score by teams batting first.

Image credits: Japan Cricket Assoc. Twitter