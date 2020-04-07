The Debate
Jasprit Bumrah Lauded On Twitter For Latest World Health Day Post On Healthcare Workers

Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah remembered healthcare professionals & urged his fans to be appreciative of them helping people fight the coronavirus amidst the India lockdown.

Jasprit Bumrah

While the entire nation is fighting against coronavirus, Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday thanked every healthcare professional for putting their life on the line. In his support to the healthcare personal on World Health Day, Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter and thanked them for their work. He also asked fans to help the healthcare officials by staying indoors while the entire nation is fighting against coronavirus during the India lockdown.

Also Read: 'Let's Hit The Virus Out Of Park': Jasprit Bumrah Urges Citizens To Show Support On Sunday

Jasprit Bumrah's tweet for health personnel

The World Health Day was remembered by many on Tuesday. Jasprit Bumrah tweeted that such a day is for appreciate every healthcare professional who has been putting their life on the line for people during the India lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak. In his tweet, Jasprit Bumrah also asked fans to show their support to healthcare personnel by staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown. 

Netizens hail Jasprit Bumrah 

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Copies Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action; Watch Video

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Stumps Mumbai Indians With Witty Reply On Latest MI Vs RCB Rivalry Tweet

IPL 2020: Bumrah to play for Mumbai Indians 

Jasprit Bumrah will be once again donning the Mumbai Indians jersey in the IPL 2020 and will look to help his team defend the IPL title this season. The IPL 2020 was scheduled to get underway on March 29 with Mumbai Indians taking on CSK at the Wankhede Stadium, but the coronavirus postponed the start of the tournament till April 15. Looking at the India lockdown, it is unlikely that IPL 2020 will kick off on the scheduled date. The IPL is most likely to be postponed or cancelled, but a call on that is yet to be taken officially.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Publicly Reveals Developing New Hobby At Home During India Lockdown

First Published:
