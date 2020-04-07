Jasprit Bumrah Lauded On Twitter For Latest World Health Day Post On Healthcare Workers

While the entire nation is fighting against coronavirus, Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday thanked every healthcare professional for putting their life on the line. In his support to the healthcare personal on World Health Day, Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter and thanked them for their work. He also asked fans to help the healthcare officials by staying indoors while the entire nation is fighting against coronavirus during the India lockdown.

Jasprit Bumrah's tweet for health personnel

The World Health Day was remembered by many on Tuesday. Jasprit Bumrah tweeted that such a day is for appreciate every healthcare professional who has been putting their life on the line for people during the India lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak. In his tweet, Jasprit Bumrah also asked fans to show their support to healthcare personnel by staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown.

It is a day to appreciate every healthcare professional putting their life on the line for us. Now, more than ever, they need our support and the best way to do that is to stay indoors. A big thank you to all of them for fighting for us, every day. #WorldHealthDay — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 7, 2020

Netizens hail Jasprit Bumrah

बहुत ही बढ़िया — Jai krishan (@jkrishan7) April 7, 2020

In present scenario the doctors are risking their life's to save the people it's time to respect them instead of blaming👨‍⚕️👩‍⚕️ — Lakshmi (@Lakshmi46163868) April 7, 2020

It's true.. respect every person who has been constantly providing us support during such difficult times...🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻☺️☺️ — SunehaP (@p_suneha) April 7, 2020

Thank you 🙏. Tweets like this takes over those scares that we have everyday before going to hospital. All I would say to people, before u decide to go OUT, also think about thse nurses n Drs dying in hospitals. #StayHome #WorldHealthDay — Roop (@Roop08017096) April 7, 2020

IPL 2020: Bumrah to play for Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah will be once again donning the Mumbai Indians jersey in the IPL 2020 and will look to help his team defend the IPL title this season. The IPL 2020 was scheduled to get underway on March 29 with Mumbai Indians taking on CSK at the Wankhede Stadium, but the coronavirus postponed the start of the tournament till April 15. Looking at the India lockdown, it is unlikely that IPL 2020 will kick off on the scheduled date. The IPL is most likely to be postponed or cancelled, but a call on that is yet to be taken officially.

