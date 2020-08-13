Jasprit Bumrah Leaves Fans In Awe After Commenting On Young Boy Copying His Bowling Action

When Jasprit Bumrah burst onto the scene with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013, few would have guessed that the wily 19-year-old pacer would make it big. The youngster from Gujarat drew the attention of the cricketing universe due to his peculiar bowling action, with many questioning if he would have a lasting impact on the game. Jasprit Bumrah put all those doubts to rest after making his India debut in 2016 and has since established himself as one of the finest fast bowlers in world cricket.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Online Education Startup UnAcademy To Challenge Patanjali For Title Sponsorship?

IPL 2020 news: Mumbai Indians star Jasprit Bumrah impressed by child imitating his bowling action

Jasprit Bumrah's rise in popularity has led to many kids trying to emulate his tricky bowling action. Occasionally, videos have surfaced showing kids trying to emulate the 26-year-old's action and one such clip caught the attention of the Mumbai Indians pacer on Wednesday. Jasprit Bumrah's action remains a most difficult one to imitate from his shortish run-up to the jump or even the high-arm action with which he releases the ball. His unusual action makes him one of the most tricky bowlers to face and he was quick to identify talent when he saw the clip of a youngster emulating him.

Also Read: International Left Handers Day: ICC Celebrates Mohd Amir Dismissing Virat Kohli In CT 2017

The future looks bright, little one! Keep at it 💪🏼 https://t.co/1xdtn1E77F — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 12, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah reposted the video shared by another Twitter user, lauding the kid practising his action on the street. The Mumbai Indians pacer asked the 'little one' to continue working as his future looked bright. The young child's imitation of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action was near perfect and prompted former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to take notice of his talents. Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit Bumrah incidentally were teammates during Mumbai Indians' title win last season and the World Cup winner agreed with his former teammate on his assessment.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Opens Up About Only Cricket Regret And It Involves 1st Captain Sourav Ganguly

Same ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 13, 2020

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah geared up for IPL 2020, says it's time

Jasprit Bumrah will return to action after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic when IPL 2020 kicks off on September 19 in the UAE. The 26-year-old took to Twitter last week where posted a still of himself in a Mumbai Indians jersey where he can be celebrating in excitement after having picked up a wicket and then went on to mention that it is almost time for IPL 2020 to get underway. Jasprit Bumrah will be a key part of captain Rohit Sharma's plans as they look to defend their title this season. The 26-year-old has played 77 times for the Rohit Sharma-led outfit in the IPL, picking up 82 wickets at an average of 26.59 and a strike-rate of 21.12.

Also Read: International Left Handers Day: Sachin Tendulkar's Ambidexterity Explanation Confuses Fans

(Image Courtesy: Jasprit Bumrah Twitter)