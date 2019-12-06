Kevin Pietersen's Hilarious Video Leaves All In Splits, Fans Ask Where He Finds Them From

Kevin Pietersen has been coming up with innovative ways to entertain his fans on social media. Be it posting his photoshopped images of him in a couple of Bollywood dance numbers, playing some outstanding shots and hitting a few balls out of the park while he tested his batting skills after he was involved in a blindfolded game. Now, KP has come forward and posted another hilarious video that has left the fans in splits.

READ: Ind vs WI 1st T20I: Weather forecast, pitch report and all match details you need to know

KP's hilarious video leaves fans in splits

Recently, Kevin Pietersen had posted a video of two men involved in what was supposedly an individual game of handball ping-pong which was played on a Table Tennis table. What makes this video more interesting is that the two participants were seen heading the ball instead of making contact with their hands and were involved in a fierce competition. Both competitors were also heading the ball by lying on the table. However, there could only be one winner and that is what had happened in the end. After a participant emerged victorious when his opponent fell down while attempting to head the ball, the onlookers were left in splits but at the same time, they appreciated the winner for putting up an entertaining performance. The funny video was posted by KP on social media. Take a look.

Even the fans were left in splits after watching this hilarious video. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: Ravindra Jadeja turns 31: The all-rounder's comeback that won the cricketing world over

Known for saving the Rhinos

The former England captain, who lives part-time in the South African bush on a rhino ranch is also best known for his passion for saving the rhinos. He visits the rhino ranch whenever he can with an anti-poaching team in a bid to save individual creatures before they are hacked to death and their horn was stolen. In an interview with an international media outlet, the former cricketer talked about the Early Day Motion campaign which bans the import of trophies from endangered animals, including lions, cheetah, elephants, and rhinos. He reportedly called the trophy hunters 'scumbags' and said that the UK should not be supporting the people who are killing animals illegally for their own wealth.

Pietersen also expressed his fury on the seizure of massive lion bones on World Animal Day. He quoted an agency report in which the South African authorities recovered 342 kg of lion bones at the Johannesburg airport. Advocating the theory that the poachers were initially killing animals and poisoning them, only for the lions to feast on their poisoned carcasses, he strongly condemned this tactic. Recently, he also supported the fundraising for the 'Remembering Lions' initiative, the proceeds of which would go towards the conservation of lions.

READ: Jasprit Bumrah turns 26: 5 lesser-known facts about the Indian pace sensation

READ: Jasprit Bumrah turns 26: The pacer's top 10 spells in international cricket so far