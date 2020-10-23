Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Cool Off With A Pool Day Ahead Of Chennai Game; Watch Video

The Mumbai IPL team has been living it up in Sharjah ahead of their clash with Chennai on Friday night. The team's excellent performances at the Dream11 IPL 2020 have put them in a great position and a win will push the team up to the first place on the points table. Currently, Delhi and Bangalore occupy the first two places on the points table with 14 points each. In what will be a repeat of this year's first Dream11 IPL game, and last year's final, Mumbai will hope to defeat the struggling Chennai side.

Mumbai squad cools off with a pool day

With temperatures in the UAE hitting highs of 36°C, teams have been hitting the beaches and pools at almost every possible interval. In a video posted on the Mumbai IPL team's IGTV page, the team's players and staff can be seen relaxing in their hotel's swimming pool. While captain Rohit Sharma is conspicuous in his absence from the video, Mumbai's best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah and hard-hitter Hardik Pandya can be seen enjoying themselves on their off day. The video also features Suryakumar Yadav, spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya, enjoying a game of Pool Volleyball.

The 'Yorker King' Jasprit Bumrah has caught on after his slow start at the tournament and is now on No.5 on the list of highest wicket-takers at the Dream11 IPL 2020. He has taken 15 wickets in his 9 matches, at an economy of 7.44. His best performance at the league this year has come against Steve Smith's Rajasthan side. Bumrah took 4 wickets for just 20 runs, recording the best figures of his IPL career. He cleaned up the dangerous-looking Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal to help his team to a 57 run win.

Hardik Pandya has also brushed off his slow start and back to his role as a finisher for the team. Pandya and Kieron Pollard have helped Mumbai to a number of big scores and pulled them out of seemingly unwinnable situations. Pollard has the highest strike rate of the tournament so far, at 200. Pandya is not far behind, with a strike rate of 160.78.

Chennai vs Mumbai live updates

The Chennai vs Mumbai game will start at 7:30 pm IST from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. There is still no news about Rohit Sharma's health, but he has been missing from team's practice pictures since Mumbai's thrilling two-super-over loss to Punjab. Despite this hiccup, according to our Chennai vs Mumbai prediction, Mumbai will win this game.

Image Credits: Mumbai IPL team Instagram

