Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Copies Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action; Watch Video

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has halted worldwide cricketing activities until further notice. Amid the pan-India lockdown, even the highly-anticipated upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season was recently delayed due to the same. As the Indian cricketers continue to stay indoors due to the lockdown, Mumbai Indians teammates Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were recently involved in an online conversation through Instagram Live.

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah entertain fans on Instagram Live

In the conversation, both Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah discussed football and prospects of IPL 2020 among several other topics. The live session was then interrupted by Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who also brought their 1-year-old daughter Samaira Sharma into the conversation. Rohit Sharma then told the Mumbai Indians’ pacer that Samaira often copies his bowling action. Much to everyone’s delight, Samaira then adoringly imitated Bumrah’s action in the live session.

Rohit Sharma daughter Samaira’s adorable imitation of Japrit Bumrah, watch

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020

While Rohit Sharma has been associated with Mumbai Indians since IPL 2011, Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut with the same franchise in 2013. Both cricketers were integral members of the Mumbai Indians squad that lifted the IPL title last season. The defending champions were initially scheduled to begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a match against Chennai Super Kings on March 29. However, fans of the two cricketers will have to wait a bit longer to see them in action as further delays are expected to the upcoming season.

Image credits: Mumbai Indians Twitter