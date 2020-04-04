'Let's Hit The Virus Out Of Park': Jasprit Bumrah Urges Citizens To Show Support On Sunday

Following teammates KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah also appealed to the citizens across the country to come out at 9 PM on Sunday and shine their phone's flashlight to unite against Coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, Bumrah stated that the feeling of everyone shining their phone's flashlight and bursting into applause is unparalleled.

He also urged the entire country to unite as one 'Team India' to hit Coronavirus 'out of the park.' At present, there are 2784 active COVID-19 cases across the country while 75 deaths have been reported.

That feeling of every fan shining their phone’s flashlight & bursting into applause & cheer when we deliver a knockout performance, is unparalleled! @BCCI



Team India, let’s hit this virus out of the park!

April 5, 9 PM, 9 minutes



Show your support!@narendramodi — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 4, 2020

Pandya, KL extend support

Earlier in the day, Indian batsman KL Rahul and all-rounder Hardik Pandya also championed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to switch off the lights on Sunday at 9 PM and light a diya, candle, torch or a flashlight for 9 minutes. While KL appealed to the citizens to ignite the spirit of billion hearts and throw Coronavirus 'off our pitch,' Pandya extended his support to the Prime Minister and urged citizens to ignite the spirit of a billion strong Team India.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has also asked the people to come together to reignite the spirit of 1.3 billion Indians by lighting a diya, torch or so and express unity at such times. "Let us build up a new strategy to fight this," he had said.

PM Modi's appeal

Addressing the nation on Friday, PM Modi urged all Indians to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus.

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech had said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

