Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, House And Personal Life

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has developed into one of the best bowlers in international cricket over the years. While he started his international career by playing limited-overs cricket, the pacer has managed to make a name for himself in the longer format as well. Jasprit Bumrah is ranked in the top 10 in both ODI and Test best bowler rankings, with his supreme death skills meaning that he is one of the most feared bowlers currently. Ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs, here is a look at Jasprit Bumrah’s net worth, his Dream11 IPL 2020 price and personal life.

Also Read: Krunal Pandya Compares Jasprit Bumrah's New Look To That Of Top Footballer; See Picture

How much is Jasprit Bumrah net worth?

According to CA Knowledge, Jasprit Bumrah has a net worth of about ₹29 crore. In addition to his earnings from cricket, Jasprit Bumrah also endorses several brands and has appeared in advertisements for Dream11, Cultsport, Estrolo etc. According to Forbes India, Jasprit Bumrah’s earnings in 2019 stood at ₹23.25 crore.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Vs Sandeep Sharma: Indian Pace Duo Shares Remarkable Record In Dream11 IPL

Here’s the Jasprit Bumrah Dream11 IPL salary over the years

Jasprit Bumrah has represented the Mumbai outfit throughout his Dream11 IPL career, first featuring for the side in 2013. According to Moneyball, the fast bowler started with a salary of ₹10 lakh in his first season. After impressing in his debut season, Jasprit Bumrah’s salary was increased to ₹1.2 crore from 2014, with it remaining the same until 2017. After establishing himself across all the three formats, Jasprit Bumrah’s salary for the Mumbai team currently stands at ₹7 crore per season.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah On Song Again, Fans And Pundits In Awe Of "Test Match Like” Spell

A look into Jasprit Bumrah’s house and personal life

Jasprit Bumrah was born on December 6, 1993, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Unfortunately, the bowler lost his father at an early age and was raised by his mother and sister. In the past, Bumrah has spoken about the role his family and childhood coach Kishore Trivedi played in his formative years. After making his debut for India in 2016, the cricketer has become an indispensable part of the Indian team across all three formats. The fast bowler is known for his calm nature and many pictures on his social media have given fans a sneak peek into his house.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Clinches THIS Major, Unique Record With 100th Dream11 IPL Wicket

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs: Jasprit Bumrah’s performance this season

The 26-year-old pacer will next be seen in action when he takes to the field during the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1. The Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, November 5 from 7:30 PM IST. Jasprit Bumrah is having his best ever Dream11 IPL season yet, picking up 23 wickets from 13 matches. The fast bowler has an economy rate of 6.96 this season, with the pacer bowling several memorable spells throughout the course of the tournament.

Disclaimer: The above Jasprit Bumrah net worth and Bumrah Dream11 IPL salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Mumbai Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.