Jasprit Bumrah Vs Sandeep Sharma: Indian Pace Duo Shares Remarkable Record In Dream11 IPL

Over the years, the Dream11 Indian Premier League has produced some world-class bowlers. Mumbai speedster Jasprit Bumrah is one of the top Indian pacers who came to the limelight through his exploits in the Dream11 IPL. The right-arm pacer soon broke into the Indian team and took the cricketing world by storm with his toe-crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers. There has been no looking back for Bumrah since then as he has gone on to establish himself as an indispensable part of the Indian team across all three formats.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs schedule, fixtures, live stream and all you need to know

Jasprit Bumrah vs Sandeep Sharma: A close look at their numbers in Dream11 IPL

On the other hand, Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma, who made his debut in the league in 2013, the same year as Bumrah, has also been one of the tournament's leading bowler for a number of years now. However, Sandeep's performances have never been highlighted like that of Bumrah's. Both pacers are completely different from each other.

While Bumrah is known for his ability to bowl at the death, Sandeep is an out and out swing bowler who majorly bowls in the powerplay. Nonetheless, their numbers in the league are pretty similar to one another.

It will be safe to say that Sandeep is one of the most underrated bowlers in the cash-rich league and his stats certainly back the claim. Both Bumrah and Sandeep have played 90 matches in the Dream11 IPL. While Bumrah has picked up 105 wickets, Sandeep has gone on to grab 108 wickets. Sandeep's average (24.02) is slightly better than that of Bumrah's (24.22).

The Hyderabad pacer also has an edge over the Mumbai star when it comes to strike-rate. Sandeep's strike-rate it 18.6 while Bumrah's is 19.4. However, when it comes to the economy rate, Bumrah (7.46) has the upper hand over Sandeep (7.75).

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs: Mumbai vs Delhi head-to-head, top stats and overall records

Jasprit Bumrah Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

The ongoing season has immensely helped Bumrah better his record and according to the stats, this year has been his best in the league. The Mumbai speedster has been in sensational form this year as he has produced several memorable performances. The Bumrah Dream11 IPL 2020 stats include the 23 wickets he has bagged in 13 matches at a stunning average of 15.73 and a brilliant economy rate of 6.96.

ALSO READ | Shahbaz Nadeem net worth, Dream11 IPL salary, age and personal life of Hyderabad spinner

Sandeep Sharma Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

Sandeep has also had a decent season so far, having bagged 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 24.84 and an economy rate of 7.34. In the absence of their pace department's spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was ruled out of the tournament midway due to an injury, Sandeep has stepped up and led Hyderabad's pace attack with panache.

Meanwhile, Bumrah is all set to feature in the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 on Thursday where he will look to guide his side to a win and get them one step closer to retaining their title. On the contrary, Sandeep, who was instrumental in helping his side reach the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs, will look to put up an inspired performance to beat Bangalore in the Eliminator.

ALSO READ | Which cricketer has played the maximum number of IPL matches? IPL facts and stats latest

SOURCE: MUMBAI & HYDERABAD INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.