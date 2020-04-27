Jasprit Bumrah Picks Harbhajan Singh Over Ravichandran Ashwin, Justifies His Reason

Harbhajan Singh has been one of the finest spinners to have represented India at the highest level. He has been a part of the Indian squad that has won two world titles i.e. ICC World T20 in 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. Meanwhile, premier Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has picked Bhajji over the current Test specialist Ravichandran Ashwin.

'I will pick Harbhajan Singh': Jasprit Bumrah

During a recent Instagram live session with the 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh, the veteran all-rounder had asked Bumrah to pick one among two of the best off-spinners in the history of both Indian and world cricket- Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The young pacer chose his former Mumbai Indians team-mate by saying that even though he has been playing with Ashwin, he has watched Harbhajan since childhood and also played with him and that is the reason why the speedster reckoned that Bhaaji is a better off-spinner than the Tamil Nadu cricketer. Coming back to cricket, Bumrah was all set to represent Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. MI are the defending champions and are also the most successful team having won four IPL as well as two CLT20 titles.

Jasprit Bumrah has his pick between Yuvraj Singh & MS Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh asked Jasprit Bumrah to pick his favourite middle-order batsman between MS Dhoni and him. And the question, straightaway put Jasprit Bumrah, in a spot of bother. Yuvraj Singh was an absolute match-winner for India. The southpaw's contributions in the ICC 2007 World Cup and 2011 World Cup are unmatchable.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni has been one of the best finishers in the history of the game. He is the only captain in the world to have the three ICC trophies (2007 World Cup, 2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy) in his ICC cabinet.

Jasprit Bumrah tried to be diplomatic with his answers and tried to tackle the question by Yuvraj Singh. He said he cannot pick one as he grew up watching both of them and it was like choosing between 'mother and father'. Jasprit Bumrah also added he has been a fan of both of them and Yuvraj Singh’s ODI performance in Cuttack in 2017 against England is his favourite.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)