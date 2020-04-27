Jasprit Bumrah Dodges Yuvraj Singh's Yorker, Picks The Best Between Sachin And Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best pacer in Indian as well as world cricket of this generation. He has won many matches for both the Men In Blue as well as Mumbai Indians by some outstanding bowling performances in the death overs. The youngster was put in a spot of bother by Yuvraj Singh who had asked him to choose between batting masters Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. While Bumrah has played many matches under Kohli, he had started his career under Sachin when he had first burst on to the scene during IPL 2013.

'Everyone is a fan of': Jasprit Bumrah

During a recent Instagram live session with Yuvraj, the Player of the Tournament of the 2011 Word Cup had bowled a yorker to Bumrah when he had asked him to choose between Tendulkar and Kohli. However, the speedster dodged the yorker by saying that everyone is a fan of the Master Blaster and therefore, he is picking him. Yuvi and Jasprit were a part of the Mumbai Indians squad that had won their record fourth IPL title last season. Meanwhile, the Little Master is the icon of MI.

Jasprit Bumrah has his pick between Yuvraj Singh & MS Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh asked Jasprit Bumrah to pick his favourite middle-order batsman between MS Dhoni and him. And the question, straightaway put Jasprit Bumrah, in a spot of bother. Yuvraj Singh was an absolute match-winner for India. The southpaw's contributions in the ICC 2007 World Cup and 2011 World Cup are unmatchable.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni has been one of the best finishers in the history of the game. He is the only captain in the world to have the three ICC trophies (2007 World Cup, 2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy) in his ICC cabinet.

Jasprit Bumrah tried to be diplomatic with his answers and tried to tackle the question by Yuvraj Singh. He said he cannot pick one as he grew up watching both of them and it was like choosing between 'mother and father'. Jasprit Bumrah also added he has been a fan of both of them and Yuvraj Singh’s ODI performance in Cuttack in 2017 against England is his favourite.

