Umar Akmal Banned By PCB For 3 Years From All Forms Of Cricket

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal's cricket career took a major hit after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to ban him for 3 years for failing to report the corruption approaches under PCB's Anti-Corruption Code. The news was made official by the PCB on their Twitter profile on Monday. The committee ruled that Akmal had violated the Article 2.4.4 of the PCB's code of conduct on two occasions.

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) April 27, 2020

Umar Akmal ban: PSL setback for the Pakistani cricketer

Umar Akmal had recently received a temporary suspension ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2020 where he was all set to play for Quetta Gladiators. He was issued a show-cause notice by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code, but the batsman decided not to challenge his country's cricket governing body. Umar Akmal, pleaded guilty to not reporting the fixing offers, which led to his provisional suspension on February 20 this year. Akmal was charged with breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code.

Umar Akmal ban: PCB action over 'Charbi' outburst

Apart from being suspended from PSL for failing to report corruption approaches, Umar Akmal had made the headlines for disrespecting trainers too by taking off his shirt and asking them if his body was unfit for playing international cricket in one of his practice sessions in 2020. This act forced the PCB to impose a penalty on Umar Akmal. Later, the PCB said that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding and Umar Akmal offered his regrets for the incident.

Umar Akmal ban: Umar Akmal memes a hit on the internet

Umar Akmal memes have also been a constant feature on social media. The 29-year-old, who debuted in 2009, has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is for his country. Akmal has scored more than 5000 international runs across formats.

