Jasprit Bumrah Relives Smashing 42 Off 24 Balls For Gujarat In 2017; Watch Video

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the lethal bowlers in world cricket right now. Over the years, the Mumbai Indians pacer has bamboozled batsman with his toe-crushing yorkers and bowling variations, but not many know that he once helped his domestic side Gujarat win a match purely on his batting abilities. While the fans haven't seen Bumrah bat at the international stage much, but in a match against Goa back in 2017, he sent the opponent bowlers for a leather hunt.

India lockdown: Mumbai Indians star Jasprit Bumrah shares video of his batting

Earlier this week, Jasprit Bumrah had a live Instagram chat with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, where both the players spoke about various cricket topics. During the chat, Yuvraj Singh mocked Jasprit Bumrah for his batting skills and in reply to that, the pacer took to Twitter and posted a throwback video of his batting skills, tagging Yuvraj Singh in the caption. Batting for Gujarat, Bumrah scored 42 runs off just 24 balls and this took the side's total to 277/9. The side then bowled out Goa for 199, winning the match by 78 runs. Here's the video of Jasprit Bumrah's batting

On popular demand (mostly by @YUVSTRONG12), here’s presenting, Jasprit Bumrah’s match winning knock of 2017! pic.twitter.com/gnaSrZUOWn — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 28, 2020

India lockdown: Jasprit Bumrah IPL career with Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah has been the mainstay of the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in IPL. He and Yuvraj Singh played together for the Mumbai Indians last season. The Gujarat pacer has played a total of 77 matches and picked up 82 wickets for Mumbai Indians and has been instrumental in helping the Mumbai Indians win four IPL titles. Yuvraj Singh, on the other hand, had a poor outing with the Mumbai Indians last season and will no longer be part of the IPL after retiring from all forms of BCCI cricket and obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to be eligible to participate in overseas competitions.

Jasprit Bumrah was once again all set to go for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 edition until the BCCI decided to suspend the tournament until further notice, after the government's call to extend the India lockdown due to the coronavirus issue. The IPL was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 with Mumbai Indians opening their title defence against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(IMAGE: JASPRIT BUMRAH / TWITTER)