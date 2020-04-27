Yuvraj Singh: 5 Instances When The Dashing Southpaw Grabbed Headlines Post Retirement

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his international retirement in 2019. The dashing all-rounder was a star performer in India’s 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup wins. Since his debut in 2000, the cricketer represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. While Yuvraj Singh was an impactful player during his playing days, the former player is still making headlines post-retirement with his bold statements on the current affairs of Indian cricket.

Yuvraj Singh on Indian cricket post-retirement

Ever since his retirement from international cricket, Yuvraj Singh has been garnering quite a few headlines for speaking out his mind. For instance, the cricketer recently called out the obsession over social media by the youngsters in the team during a live Instagram chat with Jasprit Bumrah. The all-rounder stated that youngsters in the present team try “too hard” in getting people to like them on social media platforms. Apart from his recent jibe at youngsters for their social media obsession, we take a look at four other instances when the veteran cricketer spoke his mind and gave his take.

When Yuvraj Singh rated Sourav Ganguly better than MS Dhoni

In an interview with Sportstar in April 2020, Yuvraj Singh picked Sourav Ganguly ahead of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli when asked about revealing his best captain. Singh cited the reason that the support he got from Sourav Ganguly was unparalleled when compared to the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The cricketer’s respect towards Sourav Ganguly has been well-documented in the past, as he once famously said “I would die for a captain like him (Ganguly)”.

Yuvraj Singh calling out Indian selectors

Not long ago, Yuvraj Singh also said that there is a dire need for better selectors in India. He added that Indian cricket needs the kind of selectors who will be able to back their players in the longer run. MSK Prasad, who led the previous selection committee, was often criticised by cricket experts for their approach. Yuvraj Singh stated the same and said the Indian team needs selectors whose thinking is up to the required standards.

Yuvraj Singh defends his donation to Shahid Afridi Foundation

In wake of the worldwide coronavirus crisis, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh both made a donation to the foundation of former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi. Their donation drew criticism to which the cricketer decided to respond. Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj Singh wrote that he is only trying to help a neighbouring country by providing healthcare and will always stand for humanity.

Yuvraj Singh speaks about lack of ‘role models’

In an Instagram live chat with Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh said that the present Indian team has a dearth of role models for the youngsters. He cited the example of Rohit Sharma himself by saying when he first joined the team in 2007, the Team India seniors were disciplined. He later implied that same is not the case with the current line-up.

