Kapil Dev Urges Indians To See Positives Of India Lockdown Before Winning COVID-19 Fight

As imposed by the Indian government, the entire nation is currently under lockdown in wake of the ongoing crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As people continue to stay indoors, former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev has urged his countrymen to continue to do so. He refers the lockdown as a “lifeline for mankind” and here is why.

Kapil Dev on nationwide coronavirus lockdown

While speaking with a leading Indian sports portal, Kapil Dev said that staying at home is the only way right now to combat the highly contagious coronavirus disease. He also urged the nation to take some positives from the lockdown by challenging themselves to stay committed to the situation. He added that with books, TV and music, one has countless means of entertaining themselves at home. Kapil Dev also said that with the lockdown in effect, this is the best time to spend time and interact with family members.

Kapil Dev wife and himself during lockdown

When asked about he engages himself with free time at hand, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that he is cleaning his house and garden these days. He says that he is now getting to spend time with his family. Due to various commentary gigs and appearances as a cricket expert on various media and sports channels before the lockdown, he missed spending time with family at home for many years.

Kapil Dev wife joins the cricketer in various home activities

Apart from cleaning, the former cricketer also said he sometimes takes to cooking. Kapil Dev wife Romi also joins him in doing so. He continues by saying they both take turns to do the dishes.

Kapil Dev wife: His marriage with Romi

Kapil Dev married Romi Bhatia in 1980. The couple have a daughter Amiya Dev, who was born on January 16, 1996. Kapil Dev wife Romi was introduced to him by his fellow friend Sunil Bhatia.

Kapil Dev records

Apart from leading India to the 1983 World Cup victory, the cricketer holds many individual records as well. Some of Kapil Dev records includes him becoming the world’s highest Test wicket-taker in 1994, which was later broken in 1999 by Courtney Walsh. Kapil Dev records also include the cricketer being the only player in the world to score over 4,000 Test runs and pick over 400 Test wickets.

