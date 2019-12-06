Jasprit Bumrah Turns 26: The Pacer's Top 10 Spells In International Cricket So Far

Since his IPL debut in 2013, Jasprit Bumrah's popularity has only kept increasing. Bumrah has become one of the world's premier fast bowlers and is currently first in the ICC ODI bowler rankings. On the occasion of his 26th birthday on Friday, let us take a look at Bumrah's best international bowling figures across all formats.

Tests

1. 9/86 vs. Australia, 2018 (MCG)

In this spell, Bumrah got the wickets of Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh (twice), Travis Head, captain Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood. He became the Player-of-the-Match.

2. 7/58 vs. West Indies, 2019 (Jamaica)

In this spell, Bumrah got the wickets of Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, captain Jason Holder, and Jermaine Blackwood.

3. 7/111 vs. South Africa, 2018 (Cape Town)

In this spell, Bumrah got the wickets of Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, captain Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (twice), Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi.

ODIs

1. 5/27 vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

In this spell, Bumrah got the wickets of Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya. He became the Player-of-the-match.

2. 4/22 - vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

In this spell, Bumrah got the wickets of Timycen Maruma, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami, Tawanda Mupariwa.

2. 4/28 - vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

In this spell, Bumrah got the wickets of Chamu Chibhabha, Vusi Sibanda, Elton Chigumbura, and Tendai Chatara.

T20Is

1. 3/11 vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

In this spell, Bumrah got the wickets of Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Neville Madziva.

2. 3/14 vs. England, 2017

In this spell, Bumrah got the wickets of Jos Buttler, Liam Plunkett, and Tymal Mills.

3. 3/16 vs. Australia, 2019

In this spell, Bumrah got the wickets of captain Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

