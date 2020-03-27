Javed Miandad Makes Massive Revelation About Having 'unknown Virus' During 1992 WC Final

The world is going through a massive crisis in the form of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 500,000 people have been affected globally by this virus and the situation seems to be deteriorating further. Amidst all this, former Pakistan great Javed Miandad has revealed that he was going through a peculiar disease in the 1992 Cricket World Cup final against England, which he terms as a 'virus'.

Javed Miandad makes a huge revelation

Pakistan's Cricket World Cup triumph in 1992 completed 28 years recently on March 25. Javed Miandad was speaking at the 28th anniversary of Pakistan's only ODI World Cup triumph till date. In his own YouTube video, Javed Miandad revealed that he was infected with a virus that made him sweat and consume all of his energy while he was batting.

Javed Miandad said that when he looks back at the video clippings of that final vs England in 1992, he still can’t understand how they ended up winning that World Cup. Javed Miandad added that when they were batting, they were losing wickets early and his only aim was to just stand there and not lose his wicket.

Javed Miandad further said that he was in a lot of discomfort. He added that he was down with a viral infection which affected his running and he couldn’t even play his shots towards the end of the innings.

Javed Miandad lauds Imran Khan

Javed Miandad revealed that he had no idea of the 'virus' even after consulting the doctors. He said that he didn't understand what exactly his problem was. He added that he was infected with some peculiar virus which made him sweat a lot. He also said that despite consulting doctors, his condition further kept on deteriorating and at the end of his innings, he couldn't play a shot. He went on to say he had Imran Khan at the other end and their only motive was to stay at the crease for as long as possible and take Pakistan to a respectable total.

Javed Miandad further went on to credit Imran Khan for instilling the belief in the team that they could win the World Cup. He added that Imran Khan had a T-shirt with a tiger on it which he used to wear even in practice. He further said that Imran Khan used to tell them that it was their symbol and they will fight like a tiger.

IMAGE COURTESY: JAVED MIANDAD TWITTER