Jay Shah Jubilant As India Beat New Zealand In 'another Super Over'; Here's His Analysis

Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah congratulated Team India as the Virat Kohli led side won the fourth T20 at Wellington and went on to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. India pulled off a win in yet another nail-biting contest that headed into the Super Over to decide the winner of the game. Taking to Twitter, Jay Shah congratulated Team India for their splendid performance with both the bat and the ball. Jay Shah hailed India's super-win from yet another decider and lauded the team for taking an unassailable 4-0 lead in the T20 series.

Jay Shah hails Team India's win

Another Super Over…Another Super Victory!



Great display of cricket with the bat and the ball. Congratulations #TeamIndia for this smashing 4-0 lead over New Zealand. #NZvsIND — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 31, 2020

Shardul Thakur's remarkable final over

Shardul Thakur was given the responsibility of defending seven runs in the final over. Even though he had conceded a boundary, he took two wickets as Mitchell Santner was run out of the final ball as the scores of both teams were tied at the regulation time.

The Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 13 runs as he finished off well after some missed chances in the previous deliveries. Stand-in-captain Tim Southee once again took matters in his hands just like he had done in the previous game and looked to win the game for the hosts. However, his plans were foiled as KL Rahul scored 10 runs off the first two deliveries. Southee removed him on the third delivery but the damage was done by then. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the formalities as he finished it off with a boundary as New Zealand's bad luck with super overs continued.

