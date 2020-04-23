Jaydev Unadkat Trolls Cheteshwar Pujara In Saurashtra Throwback Post With Ravindra Jadeja

Amid the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, nationwide citizens including Indian cricket fans continue to stay indoors without any live events to watch. In the meantime, Indian cricketers are finding new ways of entertaining their fans through different social media platforms. Similarly, Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat recently took to Twitter and posted a throwback image with his teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara for his fans.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals star Jaydev Unadkat gets nostalgic

On April 23, Jaydev Unadkat took to Twitter and uploaded an image of himself with his Saurashtra colleagues Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara. In the caption, the left-arm pacer described Ravindra Jadeja as one of the “greatest all-rounders” of all time. He also trolled batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for his bowling strike-rate for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

Tb to 2013.. All of us knew the guy on my left (with a soda can!) was gonna be one of the greatest all-rounders ever.. but no one knew the guy on my right will have the best bowling strike-rate in the team (yes, the ranji champions team!) 🤷🏻‍♂️ What say guys? @cheteshwar1 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/UQHFMBtYk4 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) April 23, 2020

Jaydev Unadkat and Cheteshwar Pujara script history for Saurashtra

On March 13, Jaydev Unadkat led Saurashtra to their first-ever Ranji Trophy title on the count of a first-innings lead against Bengal. Cheteshwar Pujara starred with the bat by scoring a patient 66 while the pacer picked two wickets in Bengal’s first innings. During the tournament, Pujara also took a wicket in one of the matches towards the end of the day's play and the video went viral. Pujara conceded no runs and it was the only time that he bowled throughout the tournament, which prompted Unadkat's troll.

Jaydev Unadkat and Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2020

Jaydev Unadkat and Ravindra Jadeja were expected to reprise their roles for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings respectively in the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. While Unadkat was re-purchased by the Royals at the auction after releasing him in the trading window, Jadeja was retained by Chennai Super Kings for US$920,023 (₹7 crore).

