Rajasthan Royals Star Jaydev Unadkat Aims To Regain Indian Test Spot Post Ranji Success

Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has been a promising talent in the domestic cricket circuit for almost a decade now. Unadkat played his only Test match for India in 2010, when he was 19. Since then, Jaydev Unadkat has not been able to carve out a spot for himself in the Indian cricket lineup and has only played 7 ODIs and 10 T20Is for the national side. However, Unadkat has been a strong performer in domestic cricket for Saurashtra.

ALSO READ | IPL and PSL are at par for quality of cricket: Ex-Rajasthan Royals player Liam Livingstone

Jayden Unadkat aims to make return in Tests for India

Playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Jaydev Unadkat recently appeared on the Royals Podcast with the team's spin consultant Ish Sodhi. On this podcast, Unadkat talked about his career and the approach he takes as a veteran in the game. Talking about his red ball career, Unadkat felt confident about his abilities with the red ball and expressed his desire to be part of the Indian Test XI again.

The pacer acknowledged that the process is not going to be easy as the team already sports bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma. Acknowledging that the Indian pace battery is probably the best that it has ever been, Unadkat made it clear that he wanted to make it into the team too. The pacer added how he feels that his performances have been at their best and if he works seriously hard, he may be able to make a comeback into the national Test squad.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes angry at 'selfish' commoners flocking around bridge in London

IPL: Jaydev Unadkat talks about Rajasthan Royals contract and shorter formats

While.getting back into the Test team does remain a goal for Jaydev Unadkat, the Saurashtra pacer explained that he is also been good at shorter format bowling so his aim, as of now, is to be as versatile and adaptable as he can be. Unadkat also talked about the belief that the Rajasthan Royals have shown in him by offering him massive contracts despite him not being able to fully deliver. Unadkat said that even though his form might waiver, the faith that the team management has shown in him makes him confident that he does possess the skillset that he needs to succeed.

Expectations, pressure and belief are what makes @JUnadkat better everyday! 💪



Watch him in conversation with @ish_sodhi, on Ep 4 of the Royals Podcast. Airing tonight at 8 PM! 💻#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/IKcpQOX891 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 21, 2020

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag picks Mumbai Indians as his favourite IPL team

Jaydev Unadkat IPL salary and performance: Plan after India lockdown

In 2018, the Rajasthan Royals picked up Jaydev Unadkat for a whopping ₹11.50 crore at the IPL auction. In 2019, the team picked up Unadkat again for ₹8.40 crore. In the 2020 IPL season, the team picked up Unadkat again for ₹3 crore. Since 2018, Unadkat has picked up 21 wickets for the Rajasthan Royals. He was supposed to join the team in IPL 2020 but the tournament has currently been suspended due to the India lockdown.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes smashes fastest ever ton at Lord's in 2015 Test; watch video