Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Why She Would Like To Play Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Jemimah Rodrigues has been one of the biggest rising stars of the Indian women's cricket team in the last couple of years. She was last seen in action during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 where the Indian eves had an excellent campaign but lost the summit clash against the hosts and defending champions Australia on International Women's Day at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Meanwhile, the youngster has revealed she would love to play under India's 2011 World Cup winner Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a recent social media interaction.

'None Other Than': Jemimah Rodrigues

As of now, there is no sporting action due to the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world and so, many cricketers are interacting with the fans on social media and with other fellow players as well. Even Jemimah Rodrigues is one of them. During a recent live chat on Instagram, a passionate cricket fan had asked the opening batter which male cricketer she would like to play under to which Rodrigues replied by saying that it is none other than MS Dhoni.

"None other than MS Dhoni. I mean you have grown up watching him and what he did in the World Cups. Winning those two World Cups (ICC World T20 2007 & ICC Cricket World Cup 2011) I mean that itself speaks. We have heard so much in interviews when there are so many people that they say they have never seen a captain like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. So, you know it's always like a fantasy that one day I will get to play under him but I don't know if that's possible", said Jemimah Rodrigues during her Instagram live chat.

MS Dhoni & IPL 2020

Coming back to Dhoni, he was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 tournament opener against the defending champions at the Wankhede Stadium which was originally supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus fear. Should the 13th edition of the IPL take place, then MSD will be hoping to lead the 'Yellow Army' to their fourth IPL title.

At the same time, Mahi will also be seen on the cricket field for the first time after that heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year. Ever since that contest, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has not donned the Indian jersey and has also been on a sabbatical from the game.

