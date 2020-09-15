Jharkhand Premier League T20 JAM Vs DUM Live Streaming In India, Pitch & Weather Report

Jamshedpur Jugglers will take on Dumka Daredevils in the second match of the Jharkhand Premier League T20 on Tuesday, September 15. The JAM vs DUM live match will be played at the JSCA stadium, Ranchi. The JAM vs DUM live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at the JAM vs DUM live streaming details and the schedule of the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India details along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

Jharkhand Premier League T20: Preview ahead of JAM vs DUM live scores

Jharkhand State Cricket Association along with Sports Management firm TCM is organising the Jharkhand Premier League T20 where six different teams will represent their respective zones of the state in an attempt to claim the championship. The participating teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. The state cricket board aims to make the league an annual affair in an attempt to promote the sport and encourage players from Jharkhand.

Teams from Jamshedpur and Dumka will battle it out on the opening day of the competition. The teams will feature in the second match of the day, as they look to start off the tournament with a win.

JPL T20 live in India and JAM vs DUM live streaming details

The Jharkhand Premier League T20 will not be telecasted live in the country for the TV viewers, however, FanCode by Dream Sports has acquired the official rights for the JPL T20 live streaming in India. Fans can catch the JAM vs DUM live streaming in India by logging in to the FanCode app. For JAM vs DUM live scores, fans can visit the Jharkhand State Cricket Association's Twitter page.

JPL T20 Iive in India: Weather report

As per AccuWeather, a significant crowd cover is expected during the JAM vs DUM live streaming. However, an uninterrupted contest is on the cards as there seem to be no chances of rain.

JAM vs DUM live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket is known for assisting the spinners but bowlers too can make the most of the cloudy conditions and move the ball around early in the innings. With this being the second match for the day on the venue, captains of both the teams will look to assess how the wicket behaves in the first match prior to the JAM vs DUM live streaming.

JPL T20 live in India: JAM vs DUM live streaming - Squad updates

JAM vs DUM live streaming: JAM squad

Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.

JAM vs DUM live streaming: DUM squad

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmad Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

