Jharkhand Women's T20 Daffodils Vs Daisies Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Dhanbad Daffodils Women face Dumka Daisies Women in the upcoming match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The Daffodils vs Daisies match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium. The Daffodils vs Daisies live match is scheduled to commence at 2:00 PM IST on Monday, February 15. Here, we take a look at Daffodils vs Daisies live streaming, where to get Daffodils vs Daisies live scores and info on Daffodils vs Daisies squads.

Daffodils vs Daisies prediction: Daffodils vs Daisies match preview

Both teams did not have a great start to their campaign as they lost their respective opening matches. Dhanbad Daffodils Women lost to Ranchi Roses Women by 41 runs in their first match while the Dumka Daisies lost by 46 runs in their first match against Bokaro Blossoms Women. This is a crucial match for both sides as they are in the lookout to win which will get their campaign up and running. This should be a good contest to watch.

Daffodils vs Daisies prediction: Daffodils vs Daisies squads

Daffodils: Sonia, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Ginni Geeta, Shanti Kumari, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Pallavi Kumari, Pratima Kumari

Daisies: Priyanka Sawaiyan, Devyani Prasad, Pinky Tirkey, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Shampi Kumari, Sabita Kumari, Anjum Bano, Komal Kumari, Ishaa Gupta, Riya Raj

Daffodils vs Daisies live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch looks balanced and fans cans expect a good contest between the batters and bowlers. In yesterday's matches, it was the team that batted first that won the match on both occasions and so the captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a good total on board for bowlers to defend. Coming to the weather, the skies will be clear with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celcius.

Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021 live: Daffodils vs Daisies live streaming details and Daffodils vs Daisies live scores

The Daffodils vs Daisies live streaming will not be available for television audiences in India. However, fans can access the Daisies vs Blossoms live streaming in India on the FanCode app. For Daffodils vs Daisies live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

