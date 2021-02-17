KXIP IPL Team 2021 Players List, Predictions, Change Of Name And Logo Ahead Of IPL Auction

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction is scheduled to be organised on Thursday, February 18 in Chennai. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), which renamed itself as Punjab Kings on Tuesday, will enter the bidding event with a remaining purse of INR 53.20 crore. The aforementioned amount makes them the franchise with the highest available purse before auction as they have INR 17.30 crore more to spend than second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) INR 35.90 crore.

As we draw near the IPL 2021 auction, here is a look at all the latest KXIP news featuring team prediction and franchise updates.

A prediction of KXIP auction purchases

On February 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that as many as 292 cricketers will be up for grabs at IPL 2021 auction. With a hefty bank balance, the KXIP camp will be looking to enhance their squad with further additions. Here is a look at our prediction for at least KXIP auction purchases.

Harbhajan Singh

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was recently released by the Chennai franchise. If brought in by Punjab, the cricketer can bring loads of experience in the bowling department for the KL Rahul-led side, much like how a fellow veteran Chris Gayle has been doing for them since 2018. Moreover, Harbhajan Singh is also a local Punjabi who is fully accustomed with the home conditions for Kings XI Punjab.

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remained a crucial member of the SunRisers Hyderabad outfit between 2018 and 2019. A cricketer of his calibre can bring an all-round value to the Kings XI Punjab, especially since the franchise has parted ways with Glenn Maxwell.

Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand’s rising star Kyle Jamieson recently enjoyed a dream start to his Test career. The 26-year-old also holds an impressive limited-overs record with the ball in domestic cricket for local teams like Canterbury and Auckland. If selected, the upcoming IPL 2021 season will also be the first of Jamieson’s career.

KXIP news: KXIP IPL team 2021 players list

The KXIP camp retained 16 of their IPL 2020 players for the much-awaited tournament. Skipper KL Rahul, star-attractions Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami were among the retentions alongside local players Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi. Here is a look at the entire KXIP IPL team 2021 players list.

KXIP IPL team 2021 players list

KXIP new logo and name change updates

In interesting news, the KXIP franchise have renamed themselves as Punjab Kings. While an official announcement is yet to be made, franchise co-owner Mohit Burman confirmed to ESPNCricinfo that they will be publicly making the change on Wednesday, February 17. Here is a look at some of the updates regarding KXIP new logo and KXIP name change.

A detailed look into KXIP name change

