RCC Vs KCC XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

Roma Cricket Club (RCC) will take on Kings XI Cricket Club (KCC XI) in ECS T10 Rome, which will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 2 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our RCC vs KCC XI match prediction, RCC vs KCC XI Dream11 team and probable RCC vs KCC XI playing 11. ECS T10 Rome live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

RCC vs KCC XI live: RCC vs KCC XI Dream11 prediction and preview

RCC are yet to open their account in the ongoing ECS T10 Rome after their opening match was washed out. The match against KCC XI presents RCC an opportunity to open their account in the competition. On the other hand, KCC XI lost one match with the other match getting abandoned. KCC XI will look to overcome their loss and register their first point of the campaign.

RCC vs KCC XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RCC vs KCC XI Dream11 team

RCC vs KCC XI Dream11 prediction: RCC squad

Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala.

RCC vs KCC XI Dream11 prediction: KCC XI squad

Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Kulmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sarbjit Singh, Abdul Kashif, Salman Ali.

RCC vs KCC XI Dream11 prediction: RCC vs KCC XI top picks

D Marage

Q Gunning

N Ali

RCC vs KCC XI Dream11 team

RCC vs KCC XI Dream11 prediction

As per our RCC vs KCC XI Dream11 prediction; RCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RCC vs KCC XI Dream11 prediction, RCC vs KCC XI top picks and RCC vs KCC XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RCC vs KCC XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: European Cricket