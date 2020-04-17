Jimmy Neesham Calls Experience Of Playing Cricket Behind Closed Doors 'bizarre'

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was a part of his national side's playing XI for one of the final top-tier matches to be played before the novel coronavirus outbreak forced a lockdown throughout most of the globe. Neesham played the 1st Australia vs.New Zealand ODI in front of an empty Sydney Cricket Ground before being called back to New Zealand. If things would have gone as planned, Jimmy Neesham would be in India at the moment, playing the IPL for the Kings XI Punjab.

ALSO READ | Jimmy Neesham deletes tweet on shutting down troll calling him out for 'animal cruelty'

Jimmy Neesham reveals eerie silence at SCG during game against Australia

The New Zealand squad had only come into Australia when worries around the novel coronavirus started rapidly increasing. They played the first ODI against Australia in front of no crowds before the series was called off, a day later. Talking to Play Stuff, the Kiwi all-rounder recounted his brief experience in Australia before he was asked to come back home. Jimmy Neesham explained how the New Zealand team was almost joking about the coronavirus situation while landing in Australia and only in a matter of days, the situation became very serious.

ALSO READ | Jimmy Neesham trolls ICC for inexplicable KL Rahul-Virat Kohli April Fools' Day post

Talking about his experience while playing in an empty Sydney Cricket Ground, Jimmy Neesham was quick to call it 'bizarre'. Neesham mentioned how playing a match with no spectators is fine at an old club ground but in the mammoth SCG which can usually seat 30,000 people, the experience was unsettling. The all-rounder reflected on hearing what the security guards on the ground were speaking clearly on their walkie-talkies depsite them being far away from him. Neesham added that he felt that the 'eerie' experience is something that not many of his teammates would want to go through again.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: KXIP star Jimmy Neesham has special request for Apple on Twitter

IPL 2020 postponed: Jimmy Neesham unable to join Kings XI Punjab

Jimmy Neesham was one of the many international stars who were supposed to take part in IPL 2020. Neesham was picked up by the Kings XI Punjab and was going to play under the captaincy of KL Rahul. Due to the extension of the India lockdown, the BCCI has now announced that the IPL has been suspended indefinitely.

ALSO READ | Jimmy Neesham plays down banter with K L Rahul, asks him to 'save some runs' for the IPL