Jimmy Neesham Deletes Tweet On Shutting Down Troll Calling Him Out For 'animal Cruelty'

Current and former cricketers are getting more active by the day on social media after being forced to take a much-needed break from cricket due to coronavirus, which has had a devastating impact worldwide. Athletes in self-isolation are giving fans a glimpse of their daily activities as well as keeping themselves fit until cricket action resumes. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is no stranger to social media and has been previously been trolled and lauded equally for his tweets.

Jimmy Neesham tweets about his favourite meal

Jimmy Neesham is once again in spotlight over his tweet when he expressed his desire to have his favourite meal in the middle of coronavirus lockdown. In one of his recent tweets, Neesham wrote that during times like these, his urge for having a fried chicken burger is all the more since it isn't available easily.

It’s during times like these that you realise the things that really matter in life. It really puts everything into perspective.



Shit I’d kill for a fried chicken burger. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 8, 2020

Jimmy Neesham response to the troller

One of the Twitter users tried to troll Jimmy Neesham with a tweet which said that he has lost a fan for supporting and promoting 'animal cruelty'. The user, who is a vegan, made sure that his reply reached Neesham and all his followers, so much so that. Neesham used his wit to call him an idiot. However, surprisingly, the tweet was later deleted by the cricketer.

you lost a fan today for supporting and promoting animal cruelty — Siddharth CHOPRA (@sidchopra85) April 8, 2020



IPL 2020: Jimmy Neesham's debut for Kings XI Punjab gets delayed

Jimmy Neesham was recently signed by IPL side Kings XI Punjab for his base price of ₹50 lakh. Jimmy Neesham was slated to play for Kings XI Punjab in their opening IPL 2020 clash against Delhi Capitals on March 30. The Kiwi cricketer will now have to wait for don the Kings XI Punjab jersey following the situation at the moment which sees the IPL postponed from March 29 to April 15. The fate of IPL 2020 hangs in balance due to the coronavirus outbreak with the chances tournament happening this year looking bleak.

