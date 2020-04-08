The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Jimmy Neesham Deletes Tweet On Shutting Down Troll Calling Him Out For 'animal Cruelty'

Cricket News

In his latest tweet, Jimmy Neesham wrote about his urge to have a fried chicken burger amid the coronavirus lockdown which has brought cricket to a standstill.

Written By Dhruv K Rupani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jimmy Neesham

Current and former cricketers are getting more active by the day on social media after being forced to take a much-needed break from cricket due to coronavirus, which has had a devastating impact worldwide. Athletes in self-isolation are giving fans a glimpse of their daily activities as well as keeping themselves fit until cricket action resumes. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is no stranger to social media and has been previously been trolled and lauded equally for his tweets.

Also Read: Jimmy Neesham Trolls ICC For Inexplicable KL Rahul-Virat Kohli April Fools' Day Post

Jimmy Neesham tweets about his favourite meal 

Jimmy Neesham is once again in spotlight over his tweet when he expressed his desire to have his favourite meal in the middle of coronavirus lockdown. In one of his recent tweets, Neesham wrote that during times like these, his urge for having a fried chicken burger is all the more since it isn't available easily.

Also Read: Jimmy Neesham Makes Comic Meme On 'Namaste Over Handshake' Diktat In UK

Jimmy Neesham response to the troller 

One of the Twitter users tried to troll Jimmy Neesham with a tweet which said that he has lost a fan for supporting and promoting 'animal cruelty'. The user, who is a vegan, made sure that his reply reached Neesham and all his followers, so much so that. Neesham used his wit to call him an idiot. However, surprisingly, the tweet was later deleted by the cricketer.


Also Read:Jimmy Neesham's Latest 'aeroplanes' Tweet Makes ICC Troll Steve Smith For 'shadow Batting'

IPL 2020: Jimmy Neesham's debut for Kings XI Punjab gets delayed 

Jimmy Neesham was recently signed by IPL side Kings XI Punjab for his base price of ₹50 lakh. Jimmy Neesham was slated to play for Kings XI Punjab in their opening IPL 2020 clash against Delhi Capitals on March 30. The Kiwi cricketer will now have to wait for don the Kings XI Punjab jersey following the situation at the moment which sees the IPL postponed from March 29 to April 15. The fate of IPL 2020 hangs in balance due to the coronavirus outbreak with the chances tournament happening this year looking bleak.

Also Read: IPL 2020: KXIP Star Jimmy Neesham Has Special Request For Apple On Twitter

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
LOCKDOWN TO BE LIFTED IN PHASES?
BMC
BMC MAKES WEARING MASKS MANDATORY
Karnataka
BS YEDIYURAPPA ON LOCKDOWN
UP
UP TO SEAL 15 DISTRICTS
Ashish
ASHISH NEHRA ON YUVRAJ SINGH
Varun
COVID: TAJ HOTELS THANK VARUN