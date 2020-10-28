Sheldon Cottrell's Sweet, Humble Reply To Young Girl Copying His 'Salute' Wins Hearts

West Indian fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell is known for his iconic ‘Salute’ celebration, with it being imitated by fans and cricketers alike. The pacer is also acknowledged for being prompt with his social media replies. The 31-year-old is currently in the United Arab Emirates playing in the Dream11 IPL 2020 for the Punjab side. Sheldon Cottrell was once again applauded this week for his heartwarming interaction with a young fan.

Cottrell Salute celebration video loved by player

Sorry Jiya I couldn’t find this tweet earlier. Just wanted to say you light up my day. https://t.co/EvIIDxyAKv — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) October 27, 2020

Sheldon Cottrell had posted an online contest in September, in which the pacer promised that he will feature fans on his website who imitate his iconic salute celebration. During the announcement, Sheldon Cottrell also wrote that he’ll follow his young fans on Twitter if they continue to wear masks. After the contest's announcement, the cricketer shared several videos of young children imitating the iconic Cottrell Salute celebration.

6 months ago you told me about the situation of your family working in Chennai in the wedding industry with no weddings. Forget cricket for a minute. I pray things are improving and if not - what can we do to support? #India #salute #Chennai https://t.co/jMx3x7hKLo — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) October 27, 2020

Now, more than two months after the contest began, Sheldon Cottrell shared a video of a young girl performing his famous celebration from home. Cottrell shared the video of a young girl named Jiya, in which she is seen performing the Cottrell Salute celebration while watching a Dream11 IPL 2020 game. While sharing the video, the fast bowler apologised for not posting it earlier, as he wrote that the young girl lights up his day.

Fans praise Sheldon Cottrell’s heartwarming interaction

Oh man you are too kind, salute you 🤗 — ankit pathak (@ankitpathak7226) October 27, 2020

Classy — V (@koulmeV) October 27, 2020

In addition to praising the young girl, Sheldon Cottrell was also seen asking about her family’s well-being. Taking to Twitter, the cricketer hoped that the girl’s family was doing well, as he asked the family if he can help them in any way. After Sheldon Cottrell’s heartening gesture, many fans called the cricketer classy, as they praised him for looking after his fans. Other fans tweeted that they now have great respect for the West Indian after seeing him connect with his fans.

Punjab Dream11 IPL squad: Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule

After looking down and out for most of the competition, the Punjab Dream11 IPL squad has turned its performances around, racing to fourth in the table. Punjab are currently on a run of five consecutive wins and will be looking to make a late dash for the playoff places. The Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule will see KL Rahul’s men take on Kolkata, Rajasthan and Chennai in their last three matches of the league stage.

Image Courtesy: Punjab IPL team Instagram

