Jimmy Neesham Subject To Trolls On Twitter After Glenn Maxwell's Hammering And Golden Duck

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was taken to cleaners by Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell in the third New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Australia are trailing the series 0-2 and the visitors need someone to rise to the occasion and play a blinder in the all-important match.

New Zealand vs Australia live: Fans troll Jimmy Neesham for conceding 28 runs off a single over

Maxwell delivered when it mattered the most as he smashed Kiwi bowlers all around the park and produced a magnificent display of explosive batting. The Victorian batsman scored 70 off just 31 balls, an innings that saw him unleash eight fours and five towering sixes. Maxwell took a special liking for his former IPL teammate Jimmy Neesham as he hammered the all-rounder and fetched as many as 28 runs off his final over which included four boundaries and two maximums.

4 6 4 4 4 6



28 off Neesham's over and Maxwell brings up an incredible 50! #NZvAUS live scores: https://t.co/aVnkJguR3Q pic.twitter.com/6YvepFGpTt — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 3, 2021

Jimmy Neesham ended up conceding 60 runs in his quota of four overs and failed to pick up even a single wicket. To add more insult to injury, he was also dismissed for a golden duck. Twitter was abuzz after Glenn Maxwell bludgeoned Jimmy Neesham for 28 runs. Several reactions poured in as fans roasted the 30-year old for his dismal bowling. Here's how the Twitterati trolled Jimmy Neesham.

Maxwell said enough is enough and Jimmy Neesham feels the pain which he was talking to Mayank Agarwal. #nzvsaus — Prabhat Sharma (@cricketmotera) March 3, 2021

Maxwell took that Neesham's dig "You're not old and lazy yet" seriously. 28 runs in one over! #Maxwell #Neesham#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/FyLbhRyR9n — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) March 3, 2021

you can't treat Jimmy Neesham like that maxi🤧😅



Btw, that's our reaction when you're get's goin😍 @Gmaxi_32 💛 pic.twitter.com/Nd2hobznRS — Ajith (@introvert_49) March 3, 2021

This is what Glenn Maxwell did to Jimmy unfunny Neesham.#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/6bgogOPSl5 — 𝑼𝒔𝒎𝒂𝒏🌺 (15 feb my day) (@Manii_143) March 3, 2021

Hey Neesham

Last time you joined us was in the IPL

We are glad to have you back among us again @JimmyNeesh ❤#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/C0JI398xTB — kuldeep chinia (@kuldeep_chinia) March 3, 2021

Maxwell takes revenge for Neesham's the comment on ex team mate Mayank Agarwal's photo.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CeWDYf6mUW — Somenath Paul (সোমনাথ পাল) (@somenathpaul_) March 3, 2021

New Zealand vs Australia live

Maxwell's sensational knock and skipper Aaron Finch's 44-ball 69 propelled Australia to a massive 208/4. In response, New Zealand got off to an abysmal start as they lost Tim Seifert and Kane Williamson inside the powerplay. Martin Guptill and Devon Conway formed a small partnership before the two were dismissed in quick succession. At the time of publishing this article, the hosts' scoreboard read 125-7 after 16.3 overs.

Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021

Meanwhile, reigning champions Mumbai Indians bought Jimmy Neesham at IPL auction 2021, thus bolstering their all-rounders' department. The Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021 base price was INR 50 lakh and the defending champions bought the Kiwi international at the same price.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 squad

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

