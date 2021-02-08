Joe Root 'Exactly' Replicates Alastair Cook's Remarkable 2012 Performance In Chennai Test

England captain Joe Root took charge of the visitors’ batting line-up with a sublime 218 by batting through Days 1 and 2 of the ongoing Test at Chennai. Arriving at the crease at 63-2, the 100-Test veteran formed a 200-run stand with opener Dom Sibley. He later paired with Ben Stokes to add another 124 runs to England’s total before his team wrapped up at 578.

India vs England 1st Test: Joe Root celebrates 20th Test ton, watch video

Joe Root matches Alastair Cook, Chennai Test matches 2012 Kolkata classic

Joe Root faced 377 deliveries to score 218 majestic runs against India as the visitors battle it out to take honours of the first Test in the four-match series. Interestingly, the last time England won a Test match in India was back in December 2012 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata when then skipper Alastair Cook also faced 377 deliveries en route to posting an epic 190. In the match in contention, England scored 523 in the first innings to take a 207-run lead, in comparison to their 578-run total and a 241-run lead in the ongoing tussle.

Joe Root’s top scoring effort in Chennai aside, opening batsman Dom Sibley also contributed with the bat with a patient 87 from 286 balls. In 2012’s Kolkata match, the next highest score in the innings was also 87, scored by Jonathan Trott while facing 223 deliveries.

The similarities do not end there as veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) claimed a wicket in the first over of England’s second innings on both occasion. While England won the 2012 Kolkata classic by seven wickets, they continue to bat India out of the game in Chennai in a bid to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing series.

India vs England live updates

Joe Root centuries in Test cricket

The Joe Root centuries section in Test cricket makes for a staggering read. Across 100 Test matches for his country, the right-handed batsman has scored 20 centuries and another 49 half centuries. He also has 16 tons in ODI cricket.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

