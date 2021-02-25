Rishabh Pant Responds To Virender Sehwag Making Fun Of His Wicketkeeping Antics: WATCH

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is extremely vocal behind the stumps. The southpaw is constantly seen cheering for the bowlers and exchanging words with the opposition batsmen, in an attempt to distract and instigate them. Pant is also immensely exuberant with his appeals and celebrations.

Rishabh Pant sportingly responds to Virender Sehwag's post making fun of him

The explosive batsman was at it once again during Day 1 of the India vs England pink ball Test as he was caught by the stump mic while making odd noises in an attempt to distract the England batsmen. It all happened in the 36th over bowled by R Ashwin when Jack Leach and Ben Foakes were at the crease with England's scoreboard reading 94/7.

Leach pushed the second ball of the over towards the point region and thought of stealing a quick single. As soon as the left-arm spinner stepped out to take the run, Pant started making weird noises just to intimidate the batsman. The Indian stumper was successful in his deception as the England batsmen decided against taking the run.

The video of the same was uploaded by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag as he called Pant the 'ultimate street cricketer' who confuses batsmen just by making noise in abundance. The Indian wicketkeeper took the video sportingly as he liked the video and responded to the video as he wrote, "Hahahhahaa".

Rishabh Pant takes Spiderman obsession to new level

During the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that India won 2-1, Pant started singing the classic ‘Spiderman Spiderman…’ song while Australian skipper Tim Paine was batting. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman sang the whole verse of the Hindi version of the song, which left Indian fans amused. Since then, fans became aware of Rishabh Pant spiderman obsession which also gave birth to a lot of hysterical memes. The Rishabh Pant spiderman obsession has now been taken to another level by the cricketer himself.

Pant took to Twitter and uploaded a video of himself where he is seen flying a drone. In the caption, Pant said that he has spent a lot of time behind the stumps, which is why he thought of taking a brand new view at the nets session. He also called the drone his friend and named it 'Spidey', thus showing his obsession with Spiderman.

I've spent a lot of time behind the stumps, thought of taking in a new view at the nets today! Meet my new friend, I call him spidey ðŸ˜‰ #drone #tech #RP17 #17 pic.twitter.com/YYhJo7lp4A — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 22, 2021

SOURCE: AP/PTI

