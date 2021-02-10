Mohammed Shami Reveals Downtime Activity Amidst Injury, Fans Miss Him After Chennai Defeat

Almost two months after sustaining a wrist fracture, fast-bowler Mohammed Shami has resumed his training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Due to the injury, Shami was not selected in India’s squad for the first two Tests against England. Reports claim that the speedster has now begun 'low-intensity' training and will continue doing so for the next few days.

Shami injury: Mohammed Shami goes shopping

As Mohammed Shami has some free time in his hands currently, he’s making the most of it as he recently went shopping, possibly in Bengaluru. While sharing a picture of himself on Twitter, Mohammed Shami told fans about his recent outing. In the picture, the fast-bowler was seen wearing a black full-sleeve shirt and pant, accompanied by a black Philadelphia 76ers cap.

Shami injury: Shami to return for third Test?

Despite that, Mohammed Shami has made it clear that he wants to return stronger than ever as Team India is in a desperate need of his assistance. If everything goes as per the plan and Shami completes his rehab in time, then he might be ready to face Joe Root & Co. at Ahmedabad. With Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav out due to injuries, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma are leading the bowling attack, with the help of newcomers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

India vs England 2021: England win first Test

England won the first Test by 227 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The visitors, who decided to bat first, made a mammoth 578 runs, thanks to a sensational double ton by Joe Root. In response, India were only able to make 337, thus, conceding a massive 241-run lead. Joe Root & Co then went on to score 178, setting a target for 420. The team led by Virat Kohli was not able to chase the target as they kept on losing their wickets. The entire team was dismissed at 192, giving the visitors a comprehensive win.

India vs England 2021: Fans call for Mohammed Shami after Chennai defeat

After the loss, many fans took to Twitter and prayed for Mohammed Shami’s return, claiming that the fast-bowler is an essential part of India’s defence. Some even claimed that Shami would have been a major threat for Joe Root, who played a major part in England’s win.

Guess we will now realise how important Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami are at home for India #INDvsENG — Ajit Vijaykumar (@ajvk1984) February 5, 2021

India missing Mohammed Shami's relentless hostility. #INDvENG — Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) February 5, 2021

I somewhat miss Mohammed Shami in the lineup.. he is unplayable in the second innings in most of his balls.. His reverse swing will be missed for sure. — RishiVardhan (@RishivardhanK) February 4, 2021

