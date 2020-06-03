Joe Root Throws Weight Behind 'captain' Ben Stokes; Says Would Be A 'huge Success'

England Test skipper Joe Root has backed all-rounder Ben Stokes as a skipper stating that he would make a very good captain if chosen. This comes amid reports of Root skipping the proposed first Test against West Indies in July as he will be attending the birth of his second child. However, if Root decides to attend the birth of his second child, it means that he will be stepping out of England's bio-secure bubble.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, the current England test skipper said that if Stokes was a captain, he would be 'fantastic.' He also heaped praise on Stokes for his qualities as vice-captain, a leader and also sets an example for the team. Additionally, Root also praised the World Cup-winner for his training regime and his way of standing up in different and difficult circumstances.

Furthermore, Root also stated that Stokes has great qualities to be a leader and he could see the current vice-captain doing a 'great job.'

West Indies team to be quarantined

The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The West Indies are set to arrive in the UK on June 9 and will be quarantined at the Old Trafford for three weeks. The ECB has also stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

“We are in daily dialogue with Government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval. We would like to thank Cricket West Indies for their co-operation and dedication in making this tour a reality, and we all look forward to the prospect of cricket returning in the coming weeks,” the ECB said in an official statement on Tuesday.

