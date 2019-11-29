Jofra Archer Breaks The Internet With His Sarcastic Reply On Englishman's Taunt

English pacer Jofra Archer has made all the right noises ever since he burst onto the scene. The pacer was instrumental in helping England lift the World Cup for the first time in their history. Jofra made his Test debut in the subsequent Ashes and impressed everyone with his pace and deadly accuracy.

Jofra Archer Twitter: Pacer faces flak for Call of Duty video

Recently, Jofra Archer was subjected to racist abuse in the first Test match between New Zealand and England. Jofra Archer is an active figure on social media and is constantly known to share videos of himself. Jofra, on Friday, uploaded a video of himself playing Call of Duty, which drew flak from one Twitter user. The user commented, “Can’t buy a wicket. Promotes violence. Made enough money to last a life time. Doesn't care about @ECB_cricket #BackToBarbados.”

Jofra Archer slams Englishman with a sarcastic reply

Jofra Archer, who has already been through a tough week, did not take the comment lightly. He gave a sarcastic reply. This incident comes to light after it was alleged that it was an Englishman who racially abused Jofra Archer during the New Zealand vs England first Test.

Thanks for you support mate , from one Englishman to another I really appreciate it 👏🏾 https://t.co/Ezfjtfprxo — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 29, 2019

Jofra Archer subjected to racist abuse during New Zealand vs England

Jofra Archer did not have much luck in the rain-marred Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand. Tom Latham scored a hundred as New Zealand ended Day 1 on 173/3. Archer did not have a great time in the first Test as well, bowling 42 overs and picking up a solitary wicket. Furthermore, Archer was subjected to racist abuse after his poor performance on the field.

Jofra Archer retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2020

Archer has been retained by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2020. Archer had a stellar campaign last season and picked up 11 wickets in 11 games. In his first season with the Royals, Archer bagged 15 wickets in the 10 games he featured in. Archer has represented England in 14 ODIs, picking up 23 wickets.

