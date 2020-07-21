Jofra Archer Tests Negative For COVID-19 Again, Ends Self-isolation For Training: Report

England pacer Jofra Archer will be available for selection in the third and final test match of the England vs West Indies series, having tested negative for COVID-19. The 2019 World Cup hero was omitted from the squad after he breached coronavirus protocols after the first England vs West Indies Test. But he will be back for the next match which begins on Friday. With the England vs West Indies series tied at 1-1 thanks to Ben Stokes' heroics, Jofra Archer's availability is likely to boost England's options to take the game to their opponents.

England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer reportedly available for selection after testing negative for COVID-19 twice

Jofra Archer's period of isolation from the England squad will reportedly come to an end after the Barbados-born pacer tested COVID-19 negative for the second consecutive time. The 25-year-old was sent into isolation after he broke coronavirus protocols, by driving home to Hove last Monday while travelling between two bio-secure 'bubbles' at the Ageas Bowl near Southampton and Manchester. Jofra Archer was also fined £13,500, equivalent to his match fee by the England Cricket Board for his indiscretion. Jofra Archer was allowed to bowl in the nets on Sunday, with a face mask on, as England look to keep their pace ace match fit for the third England vs West Indies Test match.

The 25-year-old also had a half-hour meeting evening with managing director Ashley Giles, his agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers' Association on Friday. Jofra Archer expressed his regret for making the detour and breaking protocols and is likely to be slotted into the team, considering his previous good conduct when on national duty. Archer's selection in the first Test over Stuart Broad drew particular criticism from former West Indies pacer Tino Best, as England slumped to a four-wicket defeat.

Tino Best suggested that Jofra Archer was picked for his pace over Stuart Broad, but was not even generating any significant pace. Archer blasted Tino Best's criticism, sarcastically asking the former pacer how he was not a coach yet with all the knowledge that he has.

England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes stars as England level series with a 113-run win

Ben Stokes starred with both bat and ball as England levelled the series 1-1 after their shock defeat at Rose Bowl, Southampton. The all-rounder scored a patient 176 in the first innings, stitching a vital 260-run stand with Dom Sibley, helping his team to 469. In response, West Indies conceded a 182-run lead, with Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes picking up three wickets, while Ben Stokes and Curran bagged two each. With time running out, the 2019 World Cup hero opened the batting for England and scored a quickfire 57-ball 78, setting West Indies a daunting 312-run target. The visitors stored with Ben Stokes again picking up two wickets, winning the Player of the Match award.

(Image Credit: Jofra Archer Instagram)