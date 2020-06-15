Jofra Archer Should Be Prepared To Expect Hostility From WI Players: Kemar Roach

The West Indies cricket team are currently in England to complete their quarantine period before the much-anticipated England vs West Indies 2020 Test series that commences on July 8. Just a week after landing in the United Kingdom (UK), tourists’ pacer Kemar Roach has already sent out a stern warning to 25-year-old Jofra Archer, who made his England debut in 2019. Jofra Archer, who was born in Barbados, represented the West Indies Under-19s in junior cricket before shifting to England in 2015.

England vs West Indies 2020: Kemar Roach warns Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer’s decision to play for England instead of West Indies apparently did not went down well with fellow Barbados-born cricketer Kemar Roach. While speaking with the reporters in an online press conference, Roach said that Jofra Archer has done a fantastic job for England so far. However, he also stated that there will be “no friendships” with him during the series and they have already devised a plan for their batsmen to tackle Archer.

Kemar Roach said that it’s all about “winning and playing hard cricket” on the field and he is looking forward to his battle with the England team. He revealed that he always thought Jofra Archer was talented ever since he first saw him in action in Barbados during his domestic cricket days. Kemar Roach also hinted out the possibility of a few sledging occurrences with Archer in upcoming England vs West Indies 2020 series if the situation arises.

England Cricket: West Indies tour of England amid coronavirus UK

Here is a look at the schedule for England vs West Indies 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs West Indies 2020 first Test: July 8-12 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs West Indies 2020 second Test: July 16-20 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs West Indies 2020 third Test: July 24-28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

IPL 2020: Jofra Archer in Rajasthan Royals

During the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) trading and transfer window, Jofra Archer became one of the 11 cricketers to be retained by Rajasthan Royals for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. The franchise retained the cricketer for ₹7.2 crore (US$955,895). The right-arm pacer has been part of the Rajasthan Royals team since IPL 2018.

Image credits: England Cricket Twitter and ICC Twitter