UFC 289: Dana White Releases Statement After Fans To Fall On Floor Over Railing Break-off

Why you are reading this: The UFC returned to Canada last weekend for the UFC 289 pay-per-view event at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. A major tragedy was avoided during the live event as fans tumbled down to the floor after a crowd railing fell. As the events unfolded, it was understood that any major injuries were fortunately avoided.

UFC 289 took place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday, June 10

The Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldena main event headlined UFC 289

UFC boss Dana White credited the venue for handling the situation after the barricade fell

Dana White opens up on barricade incident at UFC 289

As the UFC 289 main card unfurled, a crowd railing came crashing down to the floor, right ahead of the Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt welterweight bout. As the fighters made their ring walks, a barricade fell, resulting in fans falling down on floor from a significant height. Putting out a statement after the conclusion of UFC 289, UFC president Dana White informed that no individuals suffered any serious injuries.

As per BJPENN, White said, “Nobody was seriously hurt, a couple minor injuries. The arena handled it immediately, roped it off, got security up there, moved people to some better seats, and managed it like a bunch of pros”. Here’s a video of the incident, shot by a fan present at the Rogers Arena.

What else has been said about the barricade incident at UFC 289?

Meanwhile, Rogers Arena took to its official social media handle to put out a statement and said, “The safety of our fans is our #1 priority at Rogers Arena. At tonight’s UFC event, as fans leaned over to greet the fighters a railing fell down. Our arena staff worked quickly to relocate fans in the affected area and no serious injuries were reported. Venue security and staff remained on-site throughout the rest of the evening to ensure everyone’s safety”.

What happened at Nunes vs Aldana UFC 289?

After completing another successful title defence, Brazilian MMA star Amanda Nunes removed her gloves, kept them on the floor alongside both her belts and announced her retirement from the sport. She defeated Irene Aldana in the women’s bantamweight championship match and picked up the 23rd win of her career. She now enters retirement as the most decorated female fighter in UFC history. Alongside the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defeated Beneil Dariush to prove that he is not done with winning yet.