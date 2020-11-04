Jonny Bairstow Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Salary, Personal Life And House In England

England cricketer Jonny Bairstow was an integral member of the Eoin Morgan-led battalion that lifted the 2019 Cricket World Cup in front of their home crowd. A dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, Bairstow has represented his national side in 70 Tests, 83 ODIs and 43 T20Is ever since he made his international debut back in 2011. The 31-year-old is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is representing the Hyderabad franchise in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

Having played 11 out of the 14 league matches for Hyderabad so far this season, Jonny Bairstow has aggregated 345 runs at an average of 31.36 with three half-centuries. He is currently their third leading run-scorer behind skipper David Warner’s 529-run and Manish Pandey’s 380-run tallies this year. Ahead of the much-awaited Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs, here is a look at some details regarding Bairstow’s net worth, his Dream11 IPL salary and his personal life details.

How much is Jonny Bairstow net worth?

According to superstarprofiles.com, the Jonny Bairstow net worth is estimated to be ₹59 crore (US$8 million). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as an active cricket player. In October, the ECB included him in their centrally contracted list for limited-overs cricket.

How much is Jonny Bairstow Dream11 IPL salary?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the 31-year-old became one of the 18 cricketers to be retained by the Hyderabad franchise from their squad of the 2019 season. As per the signing, the Jonny Bairstow Dream11 IPL salary for the 2020 season is ₹2.2 crore (US$310,000).

Jonny Bairstow house and personal life details

Jonny Bairstow was born on September 26, 1989 at Bradford in West Yorkshire. His father, David Bairstow, was also an English cricketer. After David committed suicide in 1998 under tragic circumstances, Jonny along with his mother Janet Bairstow and sister Becky moved to Dunnington.

A look at Jonny Bairstow family

