Jonty Rhodes Amazes Fans With Scorching Catches Even At 51 In KXIP Nets; Watch Video

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes is without a doubt one of the greatest fielders the world has ever seen. His outstanding fielding earned him a lot of praises from the cricket fraternity. Rhodes has been a part of Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. He had worked with the Mumbai Indians (MI) for as many as 9 seasons.

IPL 2020: Jonty Rhodes gets to his vintage best in latest video

Currently, Jonty Rhodes is the fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab. Jonty Rhodes is presently in the UAE with the Punjab-based franchise for the IPL 2020 which is scheduled to start on September 19. In the franchise's latest video, there was a role reversal of sorts in which Kings XI Punjab players coaching their teammates and coaches.

Kings XI Punjab's official Twitter account uploaded a video of Jonty Rhodes being trained by opener Mayank Agarwal. In the video, Mayank Agarwal is seen giving short catches to Jonty Rhodes one after the other. The South African international also lived up to his name as he grabbed all the catches. Mayank Agarwal is also seen joking around as he calls Jonty Rhodes a youngster and tells him he can do better.

Recently, Rhodes was also appointed as the head coach of the Swedish national team and will relocate to Sweden with his family in November, after the completion of the IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal is a crucial member of the KXIP squad for the IPL 2020. The right-hander will be playing under his statemate KL Rahul, who will look to guide the franchise to their first-ever IPL title. Their performances and KL Rahul's leadership will be key in determining how far Kings XI Punjab go in the tournament. The KXIP squad has some of the proven match-winners in the form of skipper KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell. The KXIP squad also has great bench strength and they will certainly be eager to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

The IPL 2020 is set to be played in the UAE from September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. The 53-day tournament will witness ten-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The franchises have already started gearing up for the tournament and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the players.

KXIP squad for IPL 2020

Lokesh Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bishnoi, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, Jimmy Neesham, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Murugan Ashwin, Tajinder Singh, Ishan Porel.

