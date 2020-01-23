Virender Sehwag Net Worth, Endorsements, Media Commitments And Post Playing Career

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is considered as one of the most destructive and aggressive right-handed openers in cricket history. He was also the first Indian to be honoured as the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World for his impressive performance in 2008 and subsequently became the first player of any nationality to retain the award in 2009. Often called the 'Zen Master of Modern Cricket', Sehwag announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on October 20, 2015 and has since kept himself busy with various endeavours.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios Net Worth, Endorsements, Playing Career And Australia Bushfires Donation

Virender Sehwag net worth: Salary and endorsements

Virender Sehwag has a net worth that stands at an estimated $40 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. He has also endorsed major brands like Adidas, Boost, Samsung Mobiles, Reebok, Hero Honda during his cricket career and reportedly charged $350,000 for a yearly deal. As reported by Forbes, Virender Sehwag earned approximately $4.1 million from endorsements alone.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir Honour Subhash Chandra Bose On 123rd Birth Anniversary

Virender Sehwag Twitter: Post-retirement life including commentary stints

After announcing retirement as a cricket player, Virender Sehwag took up commentary as a career. He has been associated with an Indian broadcaster where he entertains the cricket fans with his commentary and analysis in the IPL and the Indian cricket team's home matches. He also works as an expert for another media company. Virender Sehwag had also shared his expertise with fellow cricket stars, having mentored the Kings XI Punjab for five years from 2014-2018. Apart from commentary, Sehwag is also a micro-blogger where he uses his Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube handles to discuss various issues. The 41-year old has amassed a huge following on these social media platforms and earns roughly $3 million annually, from his tweets, as reported by Kreedon.

Also Read | LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Joint Net Worth, Salary And Lakers Win-loss Record

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Net Worth, Salary, Media Commitments And Virender Sehwag Controversy

Image credits: Instagram | Virender Sehwag